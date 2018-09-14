Adk. Balloon Festival returns to area next week

× Expand Photo provided The fancifully shaped hot air balloons ‘Tom Cat and Terry the Mouse’ will be making their debut next weekend at the Adirondack Balloon Festival, considered the leading family-oriented event of its kind nationally. The balloon fest events begin at 4:15 p.m. Thursday Sept. 20 in Glens Falls’ Crandall Park and move downtown in the evening. On Friday, the action relocates to the Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury, opening at 3 p.m. and resumes Saturday at 5 a.m. with a balloon launch soon thereafter, continuing into the evening with a ‘Moonglow’ event. Activities resume early Sunday morning at the airport with more launches. The festival moves back to Crandall Park at 2 p.m. Sunday with the Beatles tribute band Across the Pond, followed by the festival-concluding launch of about 20 balloons.

WARREN COUNTY | The Adirondack Balloon Festival — regarded as one of the nation’s premier family-oriented events — is to return to the area Sept. 20 through Sept. 23 in its 48th annual edition.

This year’s festival focuses on two celebrated traditions of the Adirondacks region: ballooning and hiking, event organizers said this week.

For decades, the Adirondack Balloon Festival has earned fame because it’s the only large scale ballooning event where spectators can not only see dozens of colorful hot-air balloons take flight, but get close enough to help a pilot and crew launch their craft.

This year’s event features a half-dozen fancifully shaped craft among the 100-plus balloons from across the U.S. and Canada that are scheduled to participate.

With all activities free of charge, the festival kicks off at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Crandall Park in Glens Falls with a performance by the retro-rock group Big Fez & the Surfmatics, followed by an opening ceremony at 5 p.m., and a liftoff of up to 20 balloons thereafter.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday Sept. 20, Glens Falls will be hosting a downtown balloon fest block party, which includes a car show with dozens of classic vehicles, plus various family activities and entertainment.

On Friday, the festival moves to the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, where gates open at 3 p.m. for a craft fair, vendors, live music by Kevin McKrell and Orion Kribs — plus a variety of family activities. A launch of 70 or more balloons is to be held beginning at 5 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday at the airport, children’s activities and breakfast begin at 5 a.m. Up to 100 balloons lift off at about beginning at 6:30 a.m. both days. The craft fair, children’s activities begin early and continue into the evening on Saturday but conclude at noon on Sunday.

On Saturday, a mass liftoff of balloons begins at 5 p.m. followed by the “Airport Moonglow” event at about 8 p.m. with 25 or more pilots lighting up their balloon envelopes with bursts of propane — considered a spectacle against the night sky.

Spectators are urged to bring flashlights for this event.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., the action moves back to Crandall Park in Glens Falls, featuring food vendors and children’s activities prior to the 5 p.m. launch of up to 20 balloons.

All flights are weather permitting. All festival sites ban smoking. No dogs, drones, or remote control aircraft are allowed at any festival events.

For the early morning flights, spectators are urged to start out an hour earlier than normal, as long traffic snarls have been common in years past.