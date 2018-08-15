ADK Distance Festival draws runners far and wide

× Expand Photo provided In this photo from a past event, some of the approximately 1,000 participants in the Adirondack Marathon glide past Schroon Lake on their way to complete in marathon events. Now in its 22nd year, the race brings over $1 million in revenue to the region.

SCHROON LAKE | More than 1,000 runners are expected to participate in the 22nd annual Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival next month, with runners coming from over 20 states and half a dozen countries.

According to Bob Singley, assistant race director, the annual race brings between 6,000 and 8,000 people to the area on race day, which is scheduled this year for Sept. 22.

As far as the 1,000 or so runners, about 60 percent come from the Albany area and north, including Burlington, Vermont, but the race draws from a much larger region.

“We do draw from about 23 states. We have a pretty good following,” Singley said.

Most are U.S. runners, but several regulars are from Canada, and runners have come from as far away as Australia.

The international runners, Singley said, generally just happen to be in the area around the time of the race and decide to enter.

“Sometimes they are family members from outside the U.S. who are here visiting relatives. They see advertising for a marathon or half marathon, they register and come and run,” he said.

Singley said three people have run all 22 Adirondack Marathons and two are from Canada.

ECONOMY BOOST

Along with the high number of visitors, the area also sees a boost to the economy.

Singley said the Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival has been fortunate enough to acquire the services of a graduate professor at Penn State University, who has been able to provide economic impact studies on the event.

Results from two separate studies indicate the weekend generates more than $1 million in revenue for the region.

“That is great impact on the region in a time when there is not a lot going on; it’s past Labor Day and leaves are not changing,” Singley said.

LINEUP

The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival begins on Sept. 22 with a 5K and 10K run/walk at 9:30 a.m. at the Chestertown Town Hall. The events attract about 250 runners. Later that day, the kid’s 1K fun run is held in Schroon Lake with 50 to 70 kids participating. Also on Saturday are registrations for the half marathon and relays.

“We have two (types of) relays — a two person relay, where each person runs a half marathon, and a four person relay,” Singley said.

The legs in the four-person relay are not equal in length.

The Adirondack Marathon Relays will again be limited to 50 teams for each event. Winning teams, female, male and mixed teams will be awarded a locally hand carved Adirondack bear.

The New York State Police has gotten involved in the ADK Marathon over the years, with a team being formed by a local barracks. Singley said the local barracks has now challenged other barracks around the state to compete.

The event, which awards carved Adirondack bears instead of traditional trophies, is preparing a trooper bear for the state police winner.

Festivities on Sept. 22 conclude with a pasta dinner, which has become an ADK Marathon ritual — a carbo-load the night before the race.

The $15 all-you-can-eat pasta dinner is held at the Word of Life Inn. Singley said about half the runners participate in the dinner.

The classic Adirondack Half Marathon, voted the Best Half Marathon in the Northeast kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the 13.1 mile mark of the marathon course.

For the second year in a row the Adirondack Half was selected by the United States Track and Field Adirondack Region as the longest event in their summer series.

For additional information or to register for any of the weekend events go to adirondackmarathon.org.