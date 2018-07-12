ADK products to be featured at welcome center

× Expand Ubiles, Courtney (DIGITAL) Shown are renderings of the Adirondack Welcome Center now under construction on the Northway between exists 17 and 18. The Welcome Center will feature a Taste NY vending center for buying locally produced products.

QUEENSBURY | Local products, such as Nettle Meadow Farm goat cheese and Martha’s ice cream, will be sold at the new Adirondack Welcome Center now under construction on the Adirondack Northway (I-87) between exits 17 and 18 in Queensbury.

“The goal is to grow the farm community through the Taste NY Market and agritourism,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Mintzer.

Taste NY is a state initiative designed to promote New York’s 36,000 farms and beverage producers.

Mintzer recently toured the Southern Tier Welcome Center near the Pennsylvania border where there is a Taste NY Market in the rest area.

“The whole project is very exciting,” Mintzer said.

The Adirondack center will join 64 other centers featuring Taste NY around the state, and is scheduled to be completed in September.

The rest area and welcome center will also include a boat-washing station run by Paul Smith’s College; an “I Love NY” selfie station with a decommissioned ski life chairlift, an outdoor children’s play area, pet comfort area, free Wi-Fi, picnic tables and an electric car charging station.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said the center would be a boost for the region.

“We are excited to see the new Adirondack Welcome Center becoming a reality. The Adirondacks has an infinite number of possibilities for our visitors to explore and this gateway facility will showcase some of the finest in the country,” Simpson said.

The $1 million project will combine two existing structures at the current rest area to create a new 8,615 square-foot building featuring a classic Adirondack theme.