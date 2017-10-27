Adk. Stampede Rodeo returns soon to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS | Increased prize money this year in the upcoming annual Adirondack Stampede Charity Rodeo is likely to draw more nationally renowned competitors than in prior years, event coordinator Shana Graham predicted this week.

Thrashing livestock, cowboys pursuing a national championship as well as acclaimed entertainers are to be featured next weekend at the upcoming 27th annual Adirondack Stampede competition.

Set for 7:30 p.m. Friday Nov. 3 and Saturday Nov. 4, the ever-popular rodeo is to be held in the Cool Insuring Arena in downtown Glens Falls.

Events at the rodeo include bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie-down and team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

At Adirondack Stampede, cowhands from the region compete alongside noted national rodeo stars.

The two evenings of competition are joined by a number of public soirees, including a family-oriented block party on opening night in front of the arena — from about 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The event includes rodeo-themed children’s games.

The evening beforehand — from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 2, a rodeo kickoff party is to be held at Texas Roadhouse restaurant, located at 820 state Rte. 9. adjacent to Northway Plaza.

The meetup features rodeo contestants and entertainers signing autographs and socializing with the public. The event includes many giveaways, including gift certificates, prizes and tickets to the Stampede, Graham said.

“The kickoff party will be a fun social event, for people to get into the rodeo spirit,” she said.

In addition, a Roundup Party will be held both Friday and Saturday nights after the rodeo in Cool Arena’s Heritage Hall — where fans can meet and greet the cowhands and enjoy music, dancing, food and beverages.

Friday’s edition of the Round-Up features singer-songwriter Jason Wicks with his country-western band, live in concert.

Although Wicks’ roots are in northern New York, he has collaborated with noted Nashville musicians, many of whom have recorded his songs. Saturday’s Round-Up Party hosts After-FX Deejays, featuring area radio personality Lee Pecue.

In recent years, the Adirondack Stampede has been one of the first rodeos on the calendar in earning points toward the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. So for cowboys seeking to earn a national title, competing at the Adirondack Stampede can give them an early advantage in their quest.