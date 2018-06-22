ADK Wine & Food Festival returns to Lake George

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Those attending the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival on June 23-24 will be able to taste local spirits and food and take in cooking demonstrations.

LAKE GEORGE | The Adirondack Wine & Food Festival returns to Lake George Village this weekend with food and wine sampling, the official launch of the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail, cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef William Cornelius and plenty of convivial socializing.

Over 85 vendors are participating in the event, set for Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, including two dozen wineries, 12 distilleries, four breweries, a half-dozen cideries, around 30 enterprises producing artisan foods and 10 food trucks.

The event will be held at the festival commons in Charles R. Wood Park on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24. The festival gates open at 11 a.m. both days.

A portion of the ticket revenue will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks.

Event co-founder Sasha Pardy of the Adirondack Winery said the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival has grown substantially each year. She predicted that 6,000 people or more will attend this year.

“We are thrilled to once again bring exposure to the amazing locally-made wines, craft beverages and foods,” Pardy said.

Local officials have estimated that the festival boosts the region’s economy by more than $1 million annually.