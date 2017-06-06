AdkAction to host road salt conference

× Expand Photo provided/Ausable River Association AdkAction has been awarded $20,000 in grant funds to address road salt pollution in the Adirondack Park. The Ausable River Association and Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute sampled 21 stormwater discharge points around Mirror Lake in 2015 and 2016. Pictured above is a steward taking samples.

LAKE PLACID — With the last remnants of snow fading from view, a local coalition still has road salt on the brain.

AdkAction, a local nonprofit, has been awarded a $20,000 New York State Pollution Prevention Institute (NYSPP21) Community Grant for efforts to address road salt pollution in the Adirondack Park.

The funds will be used to boost awareness among the state Department of Transportation and local officials into what the group claims are the negative impacts of road salt on ground and surface water.

“This poses a threat to aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, water quality and the safety of drinking water,” said AdkAction in a statement.

SIX MILLION TONS

New York State is the largest user of road salt in North America, and 6 million tons of salt have been deposited on Adirondack roads over the past 35 years, according to the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI).

Adirondack soils are thin and porous, which means most of this salt ends up in ground and surface water.

Recent studies spearheaded by AWI have documented a connection between sodium chlorate concentrations in local bodies of water and the density of state roads in the watershed.

In fact, the group’s research has revealed some local watersheds have hundreds of times the salinity levels than their backcountry counterparts.

Green groups, including the Adirondack Council, have taken notice and have said some stakeholders consider salt usage the biggest threat to the local environment since acid rain.

Chief areas of concern include Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, where sections of Main Street, a state-maintained road, drain directly into the lake.

A report by the Ausable River Association determined there are “significant long-term trends” of increasing sodium and chloride buildup in the lake — especially during the winter and spring.

“Concentrations are 9- and 11-times higher than the early 1970s,” the report revealed, “and 52- and 239-times higher than Adirondack lakes not impacted by road salt, respectively.”

High concentrations of phosphorus, chloride and suspended materials have been found at drain locations.

And since the lake is spring-fed, the salt doesn’t get flushed out.

The Ausable River, too, is impacted.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston called the research “eye-opening.”

“The Ausable is 58 times higher in chloride than streams not affected by road salt,” said Preston, who stressed the importance of the reports.

“We understand we need to have science to back up what we’re talking about.”

Removal is impractical, said the coalition. But the 190,000 tons of road salt applied to Adirondack roadways each year can be curbed.

“Preventing further pollution is the only way forward, and that’s why we are thrilled to receive this pollution prevention funding from NYSPP2I,” said AdkAction Executive Director Brittany Christenson in a statement.

WELL-TESTING ONGOING

Road salt also can leach into groundwater, like in Beekmantown in Clinton County, where the town is working with the DEC on a remediation plan after residents have complained of contaminated water.

While the taste can be inconvenient, there’s also more serious health concerns, including leaching from heavy metals and the impact on those following low-salt diets.

“People on low-sodium diets can have their conditions exasperated by salt from their drinking water,” Christenson said.

To pinpoint the pervasiveness of the problem, AdkAction is in the process of taking samples from 400 wells located throughout the Adirondack Park.

“The majority of the private wells are located in the southern part of the (Adirondack) Park, but we’re getting a good sample of wells all around the Park,” Christenson said.

Preston said the results are expected in August.

“I think you’re well aware drinking water is a hot topic,” he said. “The next step would be to reach out to top level government officials and go from there.”

CONFERENCE SLATED

AdkAction said they will flag “practical and easy-to-implement solutions” to help municipal and county highway departments reduce dependence on road salt, as well as ask municipalities to sign a “Best Practices for Sustainable Salt Use” memorandum of understanding.

At present, all state roads rely on salt to melt ice, while towns and counties — including Essex — rely on a blend cut with sand.

AdkAction has said solutions to curb usage can be found without compromising public safety, like reducing waste when distributing the mixture and using advanced technology to apply it more selectively.

The group will also co-host an Adirondack-wide Salt Summit in Ticonderoga on Oct. 5 in partnership with The FUND for Lake George.

The event will provide a forum for all stakeholders to “hear from watershed researchers, watch industry professionals perform equipment demonstrations, and learn from case studies of areas that have significantly reduced their dependence on road salt, as well as to recognize those municipalities who sign the MOU in an awards ceremony at the summit.”

It is possible to curb the salt usage, said the group: Past efforts undertaken with the state DOT to establish four road salt testing areas have achieved a 30 percent reduction in road salt application per pass in the test areas.

Lake Placid has been awarded funding to consolidate the stormwater collection along Main Street and divert it inland, away from the lake.

The New York State Pollution Prevention Institute is sponsored by the DEC through the Environmental Protection Fund and led by the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Golisano Institute for Sustainability.