Advent at Ti churches

TICONDEROGA | The Season of Advent in Ticonderoga’s Christian churches continues through Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

“Advent is a season of waiting and preparing our hearts and minds for the coming of Christ,” said the Rev. Scott Tyler of the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga. “Everyone is welcome to the church services and activities, especially during this special season. Hope, peace, love and joy are some of the themes reflected in special readings and music during the Advent season.”

The sanctuary of the Methodist church has been decorated for Advent.

Sunday, Dec. 10 is the Second Sunday in Advent. Parishioners are reminded to bring their Tiny Tim gifts to church no later than that day. From 4:30 to 6 p.m., the monthly free community dinner will be served in the Methodist fellowship hall. All are invited to come and enjoy holiday cheer and a free roast pork dinner. A free-will donation is appreciated.

Sunday, Dec.17 is the Third Sunday in Advent. A special puppet show will be part of the morning worship service. A group will form at noon to go caroling from the church to the Heritage Commons Nursing Home and other places in Ticonderoga.

On Thursday, Dec. 21 there will be a Blue Christmas Service at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

“All are welcome to a time of sharing in the company of others who understand that the Christmas season can be a difficult time,” Tyler said.

Christmas Sunday, Dec. 24, is the Fourth Sunday in Advent. Preparation for the coming of the Christ Child at both the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services will continue.

The Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. The candlelight service will feature special readings and music, traditional carols and a special message for children. Candles will be lit to represent the arrival of the Christ Child, the Light of the World.

Regular services will be held at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. each Sunday with communion served at the 8:30 service each week. A coffee social time is held after the second service each Sunday.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. (Route 9N) in Ticonderoga. Call the church office at 585-7995 if more information is needed or visit www.tifumc.com.

The First Congregational Church of Crown Point is holding its Advent Worship Service on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 9:30 a.m. at the Brick Church in the Park.

The service will include Advent songs, moments of prayer and reflection, and the James Family lighting the Advent Candles.

“It’s a positive, timely message as we ask God’s presence during our time of community and family worship,” the Rev. David Hirtle said. “This is a great time to share with neighbors and family.”