AED purchased for Town Armory Building

TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga recently purchased an Automatic Electronic Defibrillator (AED) from the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad. This AED, which can restart a heart via electric shock, was purchased at cost and will be installed at the Town Armory Building to provide life-saving support for any of the various recreational groups who utilize the armory. Ticonderoga Emergency Squad provided AED training for several members of the Ticonderoga Area Seniors organization as well as several town employees, including the Youth Recreation Department supervisor. The squad will also be offering a first aid course in August for the Town Youth Program employees as well as additional interested members of the Ticonderoga Area Seniors.