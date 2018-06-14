Aerial fire truck purchase postponed

× Expand File photo Lake George Village Board members were told that Lake George Village Fire Department officers are willing to hold off on the purchase of a new aerial firetruck, as long as the existing aerial truck is repaired.

LAKE GEORGE | The purchase of a new aerial firetruck — promoted for nine months by Lake George Village Fire Department officials — has now been shelved following an informal agreement between the agency’s officers and village Mayor Robert Blais.

Lake George Village Board members heard from Blais May 30 that the fire department officers were willing to hold off for two years on their campaign for a new firetruck — likely to cost between $900,000 and $1.2 million — if the existing aerial truck was repaired.

The village’s 1995 Sutphen aerial firetruck broke down recently on its way to a fire call in Bolton — its engine spewed oil and antifreeze on the pavement — prompting renewed requests for its replacement.

Blais said that he asked the former chief mechanic of the Albany Fire Department to inspect the village’s existing aerial truck — and he also talked with representatives of the repair facility — Stewart & Stevenson of Latham.

They all told Blais that the truck’s diesel engine merely blew a seal and should be repaired, rather than replacing the motor or purchasing a new truck at this point, the mayor said.

The former Albany Fire Department mechanic praised the truck’s condition, Blais told the village board.

“He said our truck is in excellent condition, adding that after the motor is repaired, it will be as good as any fire truck that Albany now owns,” Blais said.

The mechanic scrutinized the extensive repairs that were made last year to the ladder turntable, one of the vehicle’s pumps, and said the repair work was outstanding, Blais reported. He also said that he conferred with town board members, and they predicted that their board would likely defeat a purchase proposal, based on its impact on taxes and public opposition.

Blais also said that the money that the village was annually setting aside for vehicle purchase would exceed any inflation, over the next two years, in the cost of a new aerial truck.

Stewart & Stevenson submitted a quote of $18,800 to the village recently for repairing the firetruck’s engine.

Hearing the news from Blais, the village board approved a resolution to pay up to $20,000 to Stewart & Stevenson for repairs, and to hold off on purchasing a new aerial truck for two years.

Blais said the 1995 Sutphen would likely be back in service by mid-June.

Monday, village Fire Chief Scott Smith confirmed that the fire department officers agreed to the postponement.

“We’re hoping that if we wait two years and the village builds up money towards a new truck, purchasing one will receive more support,” he said.