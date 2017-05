× Expand Photo provided Pictured are fourth grade AFES students cleaning and filling planters on Main Street in Au Sable Forks.

AU SABLE FORKS – Au Sable Forks Elementary School students gathered to beautify and clean up their community on April 28. Students were separated by class and given different jobs to complete throughout the community. Some classes raked the town’s parks and gardens, while others picked up trash along the roads, planted flowers, trees and filled planters on Main Street.