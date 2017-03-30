AFES to host breakfast for third-grade trip

× Expand Photo provided AuSable Forks Elementary School Third Grade Breakfast: Sunday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Au Sable Forks Fire Department. Adults/seniors/children between 5-12 ($7/$5/$4).

AU SABLE FORKS — Third-graders from AuSable Forks Elementary School are going to Montreal this spring.

It’s pretty much a done deal, but they’ve got to roll up their sleeves and get to work first.

The AuSable Forks Elementary School Third Grade Breakfast is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at the Au Sable Forks Fire Department.

The long-running tradition was started by teacher Nancy Garrand. Since her retirement, third-grade teachers Daryl Johnson and Cheri Bunn have taken the reigns.

On tap is an extensive menu of breakfast goodies — three types of pancakes, french toast, eggs, potatoes and the usual fixins’.

While the adults will man the kitchen, the kids will be put to work as servers and bussers.

“The breakfast is one of our big fundraisers of the year,” Johnson said.

A full day is planned for the kids in late-June, including an iMax feature, a trip to the Montreal Biodome and a visit to the Montréal Science Centre’s Science 26 exhibit.

“It’s kind of a relaxed day wrapping up our science and social studies units,” Johnson said.

Organizers don’t have a set amount of funds that need to raised, but any little bit will help transport the 37 kids.

“We appreciate whatever comes in,” Johnson said. “We don’t want (the kids) to have to pay for the trip at all.”

A 50/50 raffle is also planned.