After turkey, it’s a two-day Country Christmas Tour in Indian Lake

× Expand Photo provided A vendor sells her wares during the Country Christmas Tour in Indian Lake. About 18 vendors will set up in the Indian Lake Central School, Nov. 24 and 25, and another 18 or so will sell out of their homes. Maps and other information for the self-guided tour area available from Town Hall, the Chamber of Commerce, and various businesses in Indian Lake.

INDIAN LAKE | For those who would rather avoid the shopping malls and support local merchants, the Town of Indian Lake, in association with the Chamber of Commerce and various business and organizations, present the 20th annual Country Christmas Tour (CCT) in Indian Lake.

Nancy Harding, who heads up the CCT committee, said the event started as a way to get more people coming into town.

After 20 years, this kind of event has been catching on locally, she said.

“A lot of other towns have started doing things this weekend,” she said, referring to the weekend following Thanksgiving.

The 2018 Country Christmas Tour is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25, and takes place around town, including at the Indian Lake Central School, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and at 18 homes in the community.

“It’s a festive time. People are coming and going to different crafters’ homes - they can visit about 18 crafters at school, and there are 18 other spots they can stop at. It depends on what you are interested in,” Harding said.

Harding is opening her home for visitors interested in learning more about her pygora goats. The goats are a cross between pygmy goats and angora goats, which Harding raises for their wool.

“I am the visit-the-goat person,” she said. “They are fiber goats, and are shorn twice a year for their soft, curly fiber.”

Harding tries to knit and sell items made from the pygora wool, and she will be on hand to tell people about the animals, how they are kept for their will, and they will be able to meet the goats up close and personal.

In some cases, the CCT is a charitable event. For example, the North Country Crafters raises money for scholarships. However, the main idea was to get people to shop locally rather than heading out of town on Black Friday.

Some vendors and activities will be set up outside, weather depending. There are a number of children’s activities planned, including a Give-A-Gift Workshop, on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s, where kids can make different types of craft items, which they can give as a gift, or keep for themselves. Examples include pine cone bird-feeders and Christmas ornaments.