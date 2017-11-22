AG appeals Judge Main ruling on railroad conversion

× Expand File photo/Kim Dedam State agencies will appeal a state Supreme Court decision by Judge Robert G. Main Jr. in September to halt Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor reconstruction.

RAY BROOK | State agencies will appeal the September Supreme Court decision by Judge Robert G. Main Jr. to halt Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor reconstruction.

The lawsuit was brought in the spring of 2016 by the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, which operates the Adirondack Scenic Railroad.

Main ordered state agencies to halt their $8 million plan to remove 34 miles of the historic railroad tracks between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake and replace the line with a multi-use recreational path.

The state Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Conservation’s 2016 revision to the Travel Corridor’s Unit Management Plan, Main said in September, is “annulled and vacated, it its entirety, and in each and every part.”

The state UMP revision was approved by the Adirondack Park Agency in February of 2016.

All three agencies are represented in court by the Plattsburgh office of New York’s Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, according to court documents.

No railroad tracks have yet been removed, but scenic railroad excursions and rail-bike pedal adventures were eliminated from the northern tracks as of last summer.

Judge Main said converting the northern end of the Travel Corridor’s existing railway to a recreation trail for walking, running, biking, skiing and snowmobiling “constitutes a reclassification beyond the authority of the 2016 UMP.”

He also found the state had not completed proper title review for privately held segments of the corridor.

“That such a reasonable and appropriate title review, which is basic and ordinary legal research, did not occur until after approval of a trail conversion of Segment 2 (northern end) is inexplicable,” the Supreme Court judge said.

Removal of the tracks in these areas, Main said, would effectively end long-standing land-use easements held by the state.

The case goes next to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Third Judicial Department.

The state has until the end of December to perfect and file their legal argument.