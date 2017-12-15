Agency honors local health care workers

× Expand Photo provided North Country Home Services honored home care aids and nurses for their years of service with a special ceremony held Nov. 15. Pictured from right to left are Sue Bronson of Ticonderoga, who was named Aide of the Year, and Director of Patient Services Cynthia Siwek.

TICONDEROGA | North Country Home Services recently honored over 250 aides and nurses that work for a regional homecare agency.

North Country Home Services (NCHS) recently held celebration events at each of their four offices located in Malone, Tri Lakes, Plattsburgh and Ticonderoga.

NCHS staff travel approximately 7,000 miles collectively each day to care for their patients in Franklin, Essex and Clinton Counties.

Each aide and nurse was recognized and this year, the agency paid special tribute to long-serving staff who have dedicated the past 20, 25 and 30-plus years to caring for others.

The home care and hospice community honor the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists and social workers who provide health and supportive care in a patient’s home each November.

NCHS CEO Rebecca Leahy described local home care aides and nurses as “heroic caregivers who drive rural, isolated and often mountainous back roads to ensure their patients receive the care they need to remain safe and well in their homes.”

HONOREES

Cynthia Siwek, registered nurse and office manager/director of patient services, presented pins on Nov. 15 for long-term service with NCHS.

Twenty-five year pins were presented to Linda Plumadore, Ella Mae Pereau, and Mary Goralczyk; 20-year pins to Auretta Laribee, Carla Girouard and Cheryl Burris; 10-year pins to Pam Rathbun and Carol Ryan and five-year pins to Theresa Abare and Linda Hansen.

Susan Bronson was awarded Aide of the Year and recognized by the New York Association of Health Care Providers as a “Hero in the Home.”

Siwek, who herself has been employed for 12 years with NCHS, credits the aides as being an amazingly dedicated and caring group of caregivers.

“Our aides make such a difference in the lives of their patients by the care they provide and the compassion they show, enriching lives and bringing a little ray of sunshine with them on their daily rounds,” she said.