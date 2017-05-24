Aging experts to speak at event

× Expand Photo provided Ombudsman play a critical role in ensuring the rights of residents at long-term care facilities. Advocates will be on hand at the 2nd Annual Senior Fair at the Champlain Valley Senior Community in Willsboro on May 31.

WILLSBORO — Northern New York is graying — fast.

By 2030, over 30 percent of Essex County’s population will be over the age of 60.

Services need to be ramped up to accommodate this growing demographic, stakeholders say.

The Champlain Valley Senior Community will partner with the Essex County Office of the Aging to host the 2nd Annual Senior Fair on May 31, where a handful of regional organizations will present on geriatric issues.

Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties Ombudsman Coordinator Amy Gehrig will lecture on how to educate, empower and advocate for seniors.

Acting as an ombudsman is becoming increasingly vital as the population ages and enters long-term care facilities, Gehrig said.

Ombudsmen, most of whom are volunteers, advocate for elders and protect their rights.

“A lot of people think it’s hearing about complaints, but it’s so much greater than that,” Gehrig said.

Ombudsman can range from helping residents make quality of life requests at senior care facilities — like offering tips on food and field trips, for instance — to combatting more serious problems.

While not a social worker, the position is critical as seniors and their families get used to their new settings.

“There is someone assigned to every facility in our three counties to protect the residents,” Gehrig said. “People still have rights. It’s not just about what families want — it’s what the residents want.”

As Baby Boomers age, the shift away from institutionalized settings to more tailored offerings is expected to continue.

“It’s their home, and it should be treated as their home,” Gehrig said.

Volunteers are always welcome, she said.

Speakers at the event will also shine a light on the “aging in place” model designing to keep elders living independently, including Mercy Care for the Adirondacks Executive Director Donna Beal.

The Lake Placid-based nonprofit assists 107 seniors in the tri-county area with their friendship volunteers.

The team provides everything from facilitating rides to the grocery store and medical appointments to simply offering a listening ear.

Relationships and companionship often emerge as a result.

“There’s a lot of isolation and loneliness of elders living in our communities,” Beal said.

Mercy Care also specializes in community empowerment and advocacy efforts designed to keep a focus on services and programming that will become increasingly needed during the demographic shift — including the need for more home care workers.

Those efforts also include encouraging aging residents to start thinking about services they will require as they enter their silver years, from proximity to medical services to making in-home adjustments.

“How is it you want to age in our communities that is best for you personally?” Beal said. “It’s really a tool to help you make your own decisions.”

Champlain Valley Senior Community Owner Eli Schwartzberg called the event a “win-win” for local residents and service providers.

“We’re so rural we don’t know what’s out there and available to them,” Schwartzberg said, “even though there’s a whole network of people.”

Essex County Director of Aging Services Director Krissy Leerkes said organizers hope to double or even triple attendance over last year.

“We want to make sure these individuals know there are plenty of opportunities for aging adults.”

Champlain Valley Senior Community and Essex County Office for the Aging Senior Fair: Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Champlain Valley Senior Community in Willsboro. Free and open to the public. Support agencies and affiliates are welcome to reserve a table. For more info, call 518-313-3084 or email eli@champlainassistedliving.com.