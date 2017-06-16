Agricultural Entrepreneurship Program hatches chicks

× Photo by Teah Dowling

BEEKMANTOWN – Beekmantown Central has pets, specifically 12 baby chicks that recently hatched earlier this school year. These tiny chickens are part of the district’s Agricultural Entrepreneurship Program, a new offering designed to teach subjects like gardening and landscaping, as well as welding and small engine repair. One the chicks grow up, they will be sold to local farms. The district is discussing the possibility of building a chicken coop and either selling or using the eggs next school year.