Ahead of Boreas decision, groups spar over poll

× Expand File photo A Siena College Research Institute poll released April 10, 2017 reveals 67 percent of New York residents would like to see the Boreas Ponds Tract classified as Wilderness. Pictured above: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's signed order directing the Adirondack Park Agency to begin the classification process.

ELIZABETHTOWN — As the state continues to weigh classification for the Boreas Ponds Tract, the region’s leading environmental group released a poll on Monday that they say demonstrates an overwhelming preference by New Yorkers for a Wilderness designation surrounding the ponds.

A Siena College Research poll sponsored by the Adirondack Council revealed 67 percent of state residents prefer a one-mile Wilderness buffer zone around the ponds, a designation that would bar motorized usage.

Fifteen percent said they oppose a motor-free buffer zone around the ponds, and 17 percent they don’t know.

“These are extremely positive results for wilderness advocates like us,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway in a statement.

The Adirondack Council and Adirondack Mountain Club are part of the BeWildNY coalition, which is advocating for an expanded Wilderness designation of some 30,000 acres, including the buffer zone.

Another coalition, Access the Adirondacks, is calling for a proposal that would allow the use of motor vehicles to a parking area adjacent to the ponds and electric motors on the water.

Other green groups support an even larger Wilderness area, including Adirondack Wilderness Advocates, who have called for closing the entire seven-mile road into the ponds.

The state purchased the 20,500-acre Boreas Ponds Tract, located in Newcomb and North Hudson, from the Nature Conservancy last May for $14.5 million.

“The soul of the state of New York is singing because of what we did today,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo before inking the deal at Elk Lake.

The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) has not yet made a decision on how the land will be classified.

Adirondack Mountain Club Executive Director Neil Woodworth said the poll shows “very clear voter support for Wilderness at Boreas Ponds that goes far beyond the membership of environmental organizations.”

“The law and the science were already on our side,” Woodworth said. “Now we have an independent confirmation of strong public support too.”

The poll of 791 registered voters was conducted from March 19 to 23, and contains a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percent.

Respondents were also asked about how much of the seven-mile logging road leading to the tract should be kept open, a chief sticking point in the debate — and one that strikes at the very core of the APA’s examination of the ability of the land to withstand use when making their determination.

Support was nearly evenly divided between how much of the road should be kept open:

Twenty-four percent of respondents said all seven miles should be closed, and 23 percent said all seven miles should be kept open.

Twenty-three percent said “only six or fewer” miles should be kept open.

Thirty percent said they didn’t know, or didn’t have enough information.

In response to a question asking how much attention respondents paid to the state regulations guiding land use in the Adirondack Park, a majority said they did not pay much attention.

A full 39 percent said “not at all.” An additional 28 percent said “not very much.”

Only 7 percent said they paid “a great deal of attention,” while 25 percent said “some.”

In response to the question about wether respondents support "a minimum one-mile buffer to the south of the ponds as a Wilderness area, where no public motorized uses or bicycles would be allowed," the poll found suburban voters supported this option 74-11 percent.

Upstate voters supported the wilderness buffer by 66 to 18 percent, with results in New York City largely unchanged at 64 percent, with 18 percent opposed.

Slightly more New York City voters had no opinion, at 19 percent.

Janeway said the results are heartening considering the state did not hold a public hearing south of the Catskills.

“Everyone in New York City, the lower Hudson Valley and Long Island had to make a special effort to learn about this issue,” Janeway said.

‘MISLEADING’

Access the Adirondacks and the Associations of Towns and Villages were quick to pounce on the findings.

“The poll paid for by Wilderness advocates is a misguided and misleading attempt to sway the decision of the Adirondack Park Agency commissioners and Gov. Cuomo nearly four months after the close of the public comment period on the Boreas Ponds classification,” said the two groups in a joint statement. “We are confident that the commissioners and Gov. Cuomo will see right through it.”

The groups often sparred during the months-long public hearing process that saw eight public hearings across the state, prolonged sessions that stretched into the night that saw each side rally their supporters to deliver three-minute public comments.

More than 11,000 public comments were submitted, the APA said.

Access and AOTV also criticized the poll for not providing respondents with accurate information, meaning they were likely unaware of the scientific and legal standards the APA must meet in rendering its classification decision — including the capacity of land to withstand use.

The “dirt road” leading to the ponds, said the statement, is a “heavy-duty woods road built for, and used responsibly for decades by, logging trucks and the cars and trucks of recreationists who leased the land from its former owners, the Finch, Pruyn & Co., Inc. timber company and The Nature Conservancy.”

Access and AOTV said they “documented time and again throughout the public comment period that portions of the Boreas Ponds property, most notably the existing heavy-duty logging road leading to and around the ponds, meet the scientific and legal requirements to be classified as Wild Forest based on their characteristics and historic use for timber harvesting and recreation.”

COUNCIL RESPONDS

In response to the criticisms, Janeway said: “The work of the Siena Research Institute is very highly regarded and speaks for itself. The poll is available on Siena’s website for all to see. The seasonal road to Boreas Ponds is single lane and unpaved. It was never a public road.”

The governor, said Janeway, has been a national leader on environmental issues.

“If the governor’s Adirondack Park Agency follows the science and law — and the vast majority of public opinion, as confirmed throughout the public comment process and now by Siena’s independent poll — the state will do what is right and protect the Boreas Ponds inside an expanded High Peaks Wilderness,” he said. “The alternative is unthinkable, and would forever compromise the integrity and wild character of this nationally significant landscape.”

NEXT STEP

The APA are in the process of working on the environmental impact statement, including generating responses to the public comments.

“APA staff need more time to ensure our work is comprehensive and results in recommendations that are in the best interest of the Adirondack Park,” said Keith McKeever, an agency spokesman, in a statement. “We anticipate the Agency Board will deliberate on the classification package this spring.”

Despite the fireworks, stakeholders broadly agreed at a panel discussion hosted by the Sun and other media outlets in February that the process was flawed, and the state needed to present more than four alternative options for the parcels, among other criticisms.