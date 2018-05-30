Ahead of Dem primary, campaigns turn to text messaging to drive turnout

× Expand Pete DeMola Candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional will turn to text messaging apps to get out the vote ahead of the June 26 primary.

PLATTSBURGH | Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb has rolled out a get-out-the-vote text message reminder program ahead of the primary election.

Voters can text “Tedra” to a nine-digit phone number to opt into campaign blasts.

Subscribers can also elect to receive news and alerts to where the candidate will be appearing in their area.

“We’ve got about 100 sign-ups at this point,” said Cobb campaign manager Mike Szustak.

Those who sign up to volunteer via email will also be alerted to phone banks, door knocks and other campaign events.

The idea initially came from a campaign volunteer, he said.

“It’s nice when you can take something that I wouldn’t have thought of to incorporate into a larger strategy,” he said.

Szustak cited the success of text messaging by President Obama’s campaign team to drum up turnout in the 2008 presidential election.

Since then, the practice has skyrocketed.

“We’re hoping it would be a way to get new people,” Szustak said.

OTHER CAMPAIGNS EXPLORING

Cobb is the only Democratic candidate who has launched a texting service to drum up interest ahead of the June 26 primary contest.

But several other campaigns in the five-way race said they planned on introducing a similar program in the coming weeks.

“We’re in the process now of talking with vendors on what’s going to be the best option given the district is so spread out,” said R. Christopher Di Mezzo, a spokesman for Emily Martz.

Di Mezzo noted cell phone coverage can be limited in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

“We haven’t made any commitments just yet, but we 100 percent plan on moving forward with some type of digital text messaging type campaign,” he said.

Katie Wilson said her campaign is “flirting with the idea.”

But she also questioned the tool’s effectiveness in the sprawling, rural district, citing the gaps in cellular coverage.

“Unless you have amazing phone numbers, they’re just not very effective,” Wilson said. “In my research of these tools, there’s not a good (return on investment). It’s too expensive, there’s terrible cell coverage, and anyone who thinks they can out GOTV by only wireless means is clearly out of touch.”