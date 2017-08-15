Ahead of formal report, community awaits fate of CCE Building

Battle lines are being drawn as lawmakers weigh solutions for ailing structure

× Expand As a county subcommittee prepares a formal report over the fate of the CCE Building in Westport, the issue has generated strong emotions in the community. WESTPORT | Nerves are fraying in Westport over the fate of the CCE Building. Its condition is not in dispute: The foundation and facade of the stately two-story structure is deteriorating and is plagued with safety risks and code violations, including an electrical system that county engineers say poses an immediate fire hazard. But the decision by the Essex County Board of Supervisors last week to enter formal negotiations to purchase the Jehovah’s Witness building in Lewis for potential office space has sparked a passionate discussion over the building’s future. ECONOMIC CONCERNS The building, home to 10 county employees, anchors the Essex County Fairgrounds. First built in 1924, the structure was deeded to Essex County in 1941 by a group called the Junior Achievement Club. But its fortunes have faded, and delivery drivers now mistake it for being abandoned. Staffers can see their breath in the winter, and are in danger of contracting frostbite. Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler voted against entering sale negotiations, citing the availability of county-owned land and the need to keep employees in Westport. “I talk to my constituents all the time,” said Tyler. “They want to keep the building.” A relocation, he said, would have a detrimental impact on the local economy. “When you lose 5-10-15 jobs out of Westport, that’s like 100 jobs in Lake Placid,” Tyler said. The building also serves as a community meeting space for farmers, youth groups and other programming. Robin Severance, a local resident, said she’s seen the town’s economy decline over the years, citing the loss of the state police barracks and the relocation of Champlain Valley Milling to Willsboro. “The town of Westport cannot afford to lose one more job,” said Severance. “Every one of those jobs impacts the few stores that are here.” Attendees of events and workshops spend money locally, Severance said, whether it’s buying gas or ordering lunch from area businesses. Others say the building needs to continue to be tied to the Essex County Fairgrounds, the site of the annual fair in late-August and additional ag-related endeavors. “It feels like it’s in the right place,” said Westport Chamber of Commerce President Dee Carroll. “We just don’t see the wisdom that it isn’t connected or anywhere near the agricultural activities.”

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava, who opposes the potential sale, agrees. But he also doesn’t want to spend taxpayer money to house contract agencies like CCE, which receives partial funding from Essex County. “I don’t think the county should be making space for contractual agencies when we have county departments mandated for what we have with space issues,” Scozzafava said. The Jehovah’s Witness building, located on Route 9, has been appraised at $170,000 and is currently for sale. At present, a county fairgrounds task force is exploring housing CCE in Lewis, and co-housing Soil and Water with the Department of Public Works. REPORT FORTHCOMING Despite the heated public discussion, no decisions have yet been made on the structure’s fate, and the Essex County Board of Supervisors has not taken a stance on the issue. The Fairgrounds Task Force Subcommittee will deliver a formal report to the board of supervisors on Aug. 28. That report, said Committee Chairman Shaun Gillilland, will present a list of options, which range from full restoration to simply doing nothing. “I think we will present the board a pretty good brush of all options of what to do, and the different levels of cost that each option is going to take,” Gillilland said. “The number one concern of everyone in the county is to address the tenant concerns of everyone in that building.” While no action has been taken, county officials indicated they would keep an eye on grant funding opportunities, and said they would apply for a $500,000 New York State Historic Preservation Office grant, the maximum permitted under state guidelines. Dick Sherman, who owns Bessboro Builders & Supplies, said he’s heard the preliminary restoration numbers being batted around the community — a $2.2 million estimate for full restoration was offered in May — and believes they’re too high. “When government gets involved, the prices skyrocket,” Sherman said. “I think there must be some practical ways of fixing it up and bringing it up to code.” The Westport Chamber of Commerce has passed a resolution in support of restoring the building. Severance aims to meet with every town supervisor and will begin circulating petitions to protest the relocation of jobs and potential purchase of the Lewis site.

“On the 28th, I hope to pack that building,” Severance said. ‘ULTERIOR MOTIVES’ CCE Executive Director Rick LeVitre told lawmakers last month the building would be sufficient for use as an office space. But Board of Directors President Jay White wants to see the building restored and said a move to Lewis would diminish their programming. Short of full restoration, White feels as if the county isn’t exploring all of their options — including seeking temporary office space in Westport. While White was quick to say he appreciates the county’s support, he also believes the county has ulterior motives in purchasing the structure in Lewis. “There is some other reason they want that building,” White said. “And it appears CCE is the reasoning for the purchase of it. By identifying the old building in Lewis — I don’t care what they say the options are — they’re bound and determined to purchase the building and move us there.” White floated the idea of a full takeover by CCE. “If Extension took over the building, maybe Extension would have a better opportunity to find grant funds,” White said. “I would like to study and see what all options are if we privately owned it. I’m just looking for every option studied at this point.” The CCE board has not formally discussed purchasing the structure, White said, but they did pass a resolution last month to study what resources would be available if the building was privately owned, as well as a measure authorizing the study of alternative restoration funding. “I just don’t want to be the board president who allowed our CCE legacy to vanish from Westport,” White said. Gillilland said the task force is continuing to evaluate all options, and disputed White’s claims. “There are no ulterior motives,” he said. “To say there’s some ulterior subterfuge on this building is ludicrous.” Office space for county workers is a constant issue, Gillilland said. “Mr. White was always welcome in his position to come to our meetings,” Gillilland said. “They were announced on the calendar. We had other representatives from CCE and his board at these meetings. He chose at no time to participate in the process.”