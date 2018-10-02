Ahead of merger vote, ELCS, WCS students tour campuses

× Students from Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School exit the buses at Westport Central last Thursday. Students from each district visited the other to familiarize themselves ahead of a straw vote on Oct. 9, the first of two scheduled votes on a potential merger of the two districts. Photo by Pete DeMola

WESTPORT | They came, they saw, they ate bagels.

Ahead of a straw vote next month that acts as the precursor for the merger of Elizabethtown-Lewis Central (ELCS) and Westport Central School (WCS), students from each district spent the morning kicking the tires at their potential new homes.

ELCS middle-school students tumbled out of a bus on Thursday morning and were led to the WCS cafeteria, where they had a choice of an English muffins or bagel paired with cantaloupe and other breakfast items.

Alexa Markowicz, 11, said she “felt normal.”

But she was also excited and slightly nervous because it was only the second time she had been to WCS.

“I went to see my friend who moved here,” Markowicz said.

Julia Hooper, 11, said she was eager to visit the classrooms. Breakfast, she said, was better than ELCS.

Emily Hickey, 10, agreed:

“It’s better than our school,” she said.

For Hickey, the nine-mile trip east down Route 9 was no big deal because she’d been here before.

“I’m normal,” Hickey said. “It gets me out of school.”

Emma Olcott, 11, spent five years at WCS before transferring to ELCS as a fifth-grader.

“I’m excited to see my friends from this school,” she said.

VOTE UPCOMING

If voters approve of the merger in a straw vote on Oct. 9, and a second on Dec. 4, the merger becomes effective July 1.

Under the merger proposal’s suggested plan, K-6 students would remain in their respective districts.

WCS would become the merged district’s middle school, and ELCS, the high school.

The exchange day, said district officials, was designed to “explore the division of grade levels into different building across a potentially larger merged district and the associated transportation between the two locations.”

Students in each district rode the bus to their home district as usual, but were transferred to a shuttle bus for the second run.

Following breakfast, WCS seniors gave ELCS students a tour of the school with promises of dodgeball at the end of the two-hour event, which sent a whispered hush through the crowd.

ELCS physical education teacher Paul Buehler briefed WCS students on athletic programming.

MIXED EMOTIONS

Meanwhile, the ELCS Student Council gave WCS students a tour of their school, including classrooms, the library, music room, gymnasium and weight room, where ELCS physical education teacher Paul Buehler was waiting for them.

Buehler highlighted ELCS’ blend of traditional curriculum and non-traditional activities like hiking and mountain biking.

A merger would result in a reconstituted program.

“In the event of a merger, we wipe the slate clean and rebuild a different program in the future,” Buehler said.

Current eighth graders at WCS would be the first to go through the full high school sequence at ELCS.

The group was silent but appeared attentive.

WCS student Walter Moore said the more structured weight training classes appealed to him.

Students at WCS can engage in solo weight training, but must submit a written report detailing their progress, he said.

As the groups toured the campus, which was dotted with welcome fliers, students seemed to know each other, waving and hugging in the hallways and chattering about upcoming athletic events via their shared sports teams.

ELCS junior Lucas Miller was among the day’s tour guides.

“Most people support it,” he said. “They can see the benefit.”

Solomon Fair, a sophomore, was more skeptical.

WCS students have never had a chance to publicly weigh in on the issue, he said.

A student poll he said revealed anti-merger sentiments was spiked from the student newsletter last year.

“Students didn’t have a voice,” Fair said.

TRADITIONS PROMISED

The groups ultimately gathered in the gym, where their tour guides briefed them on ELCS traditions, including “Winter Solstice” activities, the high school’s annual daylong holiday bash.

ELCS officials acknowledged each district has their own hallowed traditions, which they aim to retain in the event of a merged district.

“We don’t want to lose any traditions,” said K-12 Principal Robert C. Witkiewicz, Jr. “We want to look toward the past and add for the future.”

During the tour, there were no indication officials were steering kids one way or the other, and reiterated the reconstituted school board would forge a new model under a merged system.

WCS students issued just one question before they boarded the buses back to their home district.

“Is the hot chocolate free?” asked a student.

“Yes,” said ELCS Superintendent Scott Osbourne. “There are Hershey Kisses, too.”

Osbourne followed them outside.

“There’s a lot of people in our school who are truly genuinely glad to have you,” he said.

He huddled with ELCS Student Council members afterwards for a debriefing.

“You did a lot to help these kids understand this is a situation they can’t control,” Osbourne told them.

Tour guides said their WCS peers were quiet, but not necessarily disinterested.

They chattered about aesthetic details — including the natural daylight at ELCS — as well as room sizes and the tech shop, where the power tools resulted in raised eyebrows.

And of course, there was the food.

“They said we had better bagels than Westport does,” said Alyssa Fenton.

Voters from ELCS and WCS will vote Tuesday, Oct. 9 in an advisory referendum. If voters in each school district approve, a formal binding referendum vote on the proposed merger will be held Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The merger process ends if the Oct. 9 vote fails in either of the districts.