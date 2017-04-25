Airport eyes expanded flight options

× Clinton County officials are looking into potential new airlines for the Plattsburgh International Airport. They’re hoping to get flights that go to New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Europe, Cuba and the Caribbean. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Imagine being able fly directly to Europe from Plattsburgh.

Discussions are underway between Clinton County officials and four potential airlines — American Airlines, JetBlue, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines — to provide more international and domestic flights to the Plattsburgh International Airport.

“We would like to get as many airlines as possible,” said County Legislator Robert Hall, chair of the airport committee.

Three airlines serve the facility — PenAir, Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines — and offer flights to passengers from Plattsburgh to Boston, Florida and Myrtle Beach.

Airport Manager Christopher Kreig said six airplanes leave the terminal starting at 8 a.m. on average.

“It varies day-to-day,” he said.

The first goal is to get airlines that fly to Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia, said Hall. Airlines that fly directly to Europe, Caribbean and Cuba is the second.

“We would like to get as many airlines as possible,” he said. “There’s a good chance of that happening.”

Those three U.S. destinations were chosen based on the fact that they have direct flights outside of the country, said Hall.

A previous questionnaire given to local residents and Canadian travelers showed that New York City was the top destination to fly.

Officials are looking to make a decision on the airlines sometime this summer, said Hall. “Until we get a contract and customs, it’s on hold.”

Officials are also in the process of awarding bids for the new general aviation customs facility, which will allow international flights to go out of Plattsburgh.

The new $5 million facility, covered by a state grant, should be completed by this time next year, said Hall.

INCREASE PASSENGERS

Thanks to the expansion, the number of passengers boarding flights have increased from around 200 a year with the original terminal to 150,000.

The overall goal, Kreig said, is to get 300,000 passengers on planes once all upcoming projects are completed.

“We’re half way there now,” he said. “We would like to reach that goal, but I’m proud of what we accomplished so far.”

‘PAY FOR ITSELF’

PenAir receives $3 million in federal funding to fly out of Plattsburgh, said Hall. But the other two airlines are paid for by the passengers.

The goal is to make all future airlines self-sustaining, said Hall, which can be possible from revenues generated by the proposed 60-room hotel and two new restaurants.

“We want the airport to have other income besides the flights,” Hall said. “And I’m confident we will get to that point.”

Officials have long said the airport is critical in tourism efforts, making it easier to attract travelers from northeast markets who would otherwise drive here.

This, in addition to ongoing investment and improvements at the Adirondack Regional Airport in Harrietstown, will play a key role in increasing charter, private jet and consumer air traffic to the region, said James McKenna, president of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism.

“Successful airports lead to successful economies,” McKenna said in January.