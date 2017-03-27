Alfred Z. Solomon Trust awards $6,710 grant to local theater

WESTPORT — The Depot Theatre, a not-for-profit organization committed to providing professional theatrical arts in the Adirondacks, has received a grant for theatre improvements from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust.

The Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust has awarded the Depot with a grant of $6,710 to replace the theatre’s aging lighting grid. 

“The new lighting grid will improve and expand the theatre’s technical capabilities for our designers and technicians,” said Kevin Cochran, the theater’s producing director. 

The grant provides half of the funds for the project, of which the remainder will come from the theatre’s recent theatre improvement fundraising campaign, which began last summer. 

For more information about the Depot Theatre, visit depottheatre.org.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines