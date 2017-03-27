Alfred Z. Solomon Trust awards $6,710 grant to local theater

WESTPORT — The Depot Theatre, a not-for-profit organization committed to providing professional theatrical arts in the Adirondacks, has received a grant for theatre improvements from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust.

The Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust has awarded the Depot with a grant of $6,710 to replace the theatre’s aging lighting grid.

“The new lighting grid will improve and expand the theatre’s technical capabilities for our designers and technicians,” said Kevin Cochran, the theater’s producing director.

The grant provides half of the funds for the project, of which the remainder will come from the theatre’s recent theatre improvement fundraising campaign, which began last summer.

For more information about the Depot Theatre, visit depottheatre.org.