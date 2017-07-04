Alice T. Miner Museum to host walking tour of Chazy

× Expand Photo provided The Alice T. Miner Museum in Chazy will be hosting a walking tour along Route 9 on July 8 at 10 a.m. Pictured above is the Red Lion Hotel that opened in 1835. Stewart’s stands there today.

CHAZY — Did you know that the Stewart’s in Chazy used to be a hotel?

The Red Lion Hotel, constructed between Main Street and Fisk Road, opened in 1835.

The hotel hosted the American Circus — a traveling tent-show run by businessmen — that same year, and housed a number of town and local events.

The building went through numerous owners until the 1900s when it became Ingles Garage and, eventually, Stewart’s Shops.

This stop will be featured on the Alice T. Miner Museum’s walking tour slated for July 8 at 10 a.m.

The tour will showcase the history of a handful of buildings along Route 9.

Tour guide Ellen Adams will be explaining what the buildings used to be and the people who resided there, such as the history of the Cattle Barn and its parking lot and former resident J.C. Hubbell, Clinton County’s first lawyer of the 1800s.

The Alice T. Miner Museum launched the tour last year, said Adams. The debut installment focused just on buildings built or influenced by William H. Miner.

“People seemed to be really interested in learning more about our town’s architectural history,” said Adams. “That’s why we decided to do it again.”

This year, the tour will focus more broadly on all buildings along the main stretch built during the 19th century.

The historical information and pictures were gathered by Chazy Town Historian Robert Cheeseman and museum program coordinator Jan McCormick.

“There were a lot of cool things going on in Chazy,” said McCormick. “This tour is a way for people to see what used to be there and discover the history of the town.”

The Alice T. Miner Museum walking tour is slated for July 8 at 10 a.m. Guests are encouraged to meet a few minutes before the tour starts at the museum on Route 9. The tour is free and open to the public. For more information, visit minermuseum.org or call 848-7336.