All-day Nightmare on Main Street returns for second year

NORTH CREEK | Two friends, Brooke Leigh and Julie Wolfe, were trying to come up with some idea of what to do for Halloween last year, and the result was a “nightmare.”

“She and I both love Halloween, and we’ve always had private parties for friends, and we said ‘Let’s do something’,” Leigh said. “This town doesn’t do anything for Halloween or other times.

What came out of that discussion was the first Nightmare on Main Street, a downtown North Creek street festival that runs on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to midnight with different activities for kids and adults.

Leigh said they floated the idea last year at a North Creek Business Alliance meeting and got a good response, as well as a good turnout at the event.

“It turned out pretty good,” Leigh said. “We had about 800 people. About 550 went through the haunted house.”

Leigh said this year they are hoping to get over 1,000 people, and are taking steps to count how many people show up.

A portion of this year’s event will take place at Tops Plaza. Leigh said they also contacted the school, and some school groups will be there trying to raise money for their own events or activities.

Two of the events will include a “Bloody Balloon Pop” and “Scary-oke.”

“Kate Hartley, the artist doing the mosaic wall on Main Street, is going to set up some booths with a couple people to continue doing artwork on wall,” Leigh said.

A fair amount of Main Street businesses are also excited about Nightmare on Main Street — including the Alpine Lodge, which is hosting a haunted walk at the lodge.

Another haunted attraction is at the Copper Fox Tattoo shop. Leigh said the same location was used for a haunted mansion 20 or 30 years ago, and they have revived the haunted house there.

Most of the attractions for Nightmare on Main Street are free, and the haunted house will cost only $1.

The upcoming event will also feature a “house of oddities,” which one will have to see to understand.