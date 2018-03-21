Alleged peeper arrested at rest area

NORTH HUDSON | New York State Police at Lewis recently received a report of a man using a cell phone camera to video-record people utilizing the men’s restroom at the High Peaks Rest Area on Interstate 87 southbound in the town of North Hudson.

Troopers went to the rest area and arrested Azarias H. Perez-Soriano, 23, of Far Rockaway, for five counts of felony 2nd-degree unlawful surveillance. The charges are punishable by up to four years in state prison.

Perez-Soriano was arraigned in North Hudson Town Court and released after posting $2,000 cash bail.