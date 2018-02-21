Altona Fire Department monitors ice jam at Great Chazy River

ALTONA | The National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont issued a flood warning for Clinton County on Wednesday afternoon through 8:30 p.m. tonight.

The Altona Volunteer Fire Department is closely monitoring Alder Bend Road, where public safety officials have spotted an ice jam in the Great Chazy River.

“There’s no damage as of yet,” Fire Chief Greg Spinner told The Sun. “We’re just monitoring the situation. Everything seems to be okay right now. It hasn’t come up over the road at this point.”

Spinner said that there’s three homes located downstream that could be impacted, but all residents have been informed and there’s no evacuation planned.

“If water starts to flow over the road, do not travel through it, please seek alternate routes,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The weather service is warning residents in low-lying areas that ice jams in local rivers, paired with rain and snowmelt, could cause river levels to fluctuate rapidly with little warning.

“Ice jams are very unpredictable and can break up, move and jam again very quickly,” reads the service report. “Water backing up behind the jam is the main flood threat, and can flood areas under deep water with surprising speed.”

The National Weather Service cited a location where the Great Chazy River runs through Perry Mills as a site where minor flooding could occur.

A call to Champlain Fire Chief Pete Timmons requesting information about the current state of the river and whether the Champlain Fire Department was monitoring the situation was not immediately returned.

STATE URGES RESIDENTS TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS

Just last month an ice jam in the Saranac River caused devastating damage to a number of homes in a Plattsburgh mobile home park, displacing over 50 families.

On Feb. 19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement urging New Yorkers to take precautions against potential flooding as a result of ice jams.

"Since mid-December, we have been vigilantly monitoring 50 ice jams across New York, and given this week's weather forecast, I have directed state agencies to prepare for conditions that could increase the flooding risk statewide," Cuomo said. "I urge anyone living along the Mohawk River, or in areas that have experienced previous flooding, to pay close attention to weather reports and stay safe."

The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is prepared to respond to requests for assistance with a cache of generators, light towers, sandbags and other emergency resources, according to a release from the governor’s office, and New York State Police will continue to assist with monitoring areas along rivers and streams that are prone to ice jams flooding.

Learn more about flood safety tips and ways to prepare by visiting dhses.ny.gov/oem/safety-info/flood.