Alumni Banquet revived at Moriah

MORIAH – Registration for this summer’s Moriah Central School Alumni Banquet is starting on Monday, April 24.

The will be the first Alumni Banquet since 2000, organizer Sue Nephew said, and is being sponsored by the Sherman Free Library in Port Henry.

“For many, many years, I don’t even want to wager a guess as to how many, the Mineville (High School) alumni hosted a reunion every year on the Saturday of graduation weekend at the (Mineville) VFW,” Nephew said. “Growing up I can remember going to this event many times. When the Mineville alumni ceased to exist, a group of Moriah Central School alumni tried to continue this tradition, but this didn’t last long.

“There has not been a Moriah Central School alumni banquet for all alumni since 2000.”

The Alumni Banquet is Saturday, June 24, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Mineville VFW Post. It will include dinner, raffles, guest speakers, a disc jockey, and dancing. Music is by Disco Doc of Ticonderoga.

The dinner will be a buffet dinner, with choice of chicken, pork, baked ziti, and much more. Appetizers and dessert will be included. There will be a cash bar offered by the VFW.

Dinner seating is limited to the first 300 guests to register. More guests will be allowed in after dinner.

Dinner is $15 and the cost for the dance alone is $5.

Nephew said registration will begin on Monday, April 24, and registration forms can be picked up at the Sherman Free Library, Moriah Central School offices, and Mineville Oil Company, or downloaded from the Facebook page for the Sherman Free Library. There is also a Moriah Central School alumni group on Facebook that will have the registration form posted on it.

“As the Sherman Free Library Board members were trying to come up with a fundraising idea, we considered that hosting an alumni banquet would not only help the library raise some much needed funding but it would also be beneficial for the town and community,” Nephew said. “Hosting the event would serve as a service to community, since no individuals or group have done so in such a long time.”

In addition to sponsoring the event, the Sherman Free Library will collect donations to set up a scholarship fund. Any funds donated will be given out in a scholarship to future Moriah Central School graduates. To volunteer for the scholarship committee, contact the Sherman Free Library.

Donations will also be accepted toward a Gift Card Raffle. The Gift Card Raffle will benefit the public library.

“We will be keeping track of the year the donors graduated and the class that donates the most gift cards will be announced and honored at the banquet,” Nephew said.

“It is very important to get a ticket early for this event, since there is a limit of 300 dinners. Tickets will only be sold at the door if there are still seats available. Admission for the dance only can be purchased ahead of time or that night if room (space) permits.”

For more information, contact the Sherman Free Library at 546-7461, or email shermanfree@yahoo.com, or Sue Nephew at Moriah Central School at snephew@moriahk12.org.