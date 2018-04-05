Alumni basketball tourney planned

TICONDEROGA | The 22nd-annual Ticonderoga Alumni Basketball Tournament for the Best 4th in the North celebration will be Saturday, April 14 at the Ticonderoga High School gymnasium.

Ticonderoga Alumni have been coming together in Ticonderoga for this tournament for two decades to support the Best 4th in the North Celebration.

The Annual Ticonderoga Alumni Basketball Tournament, which has been previously organized by Robert C. Dedrick, is now being run by Adam Porter and Brian Little, and other fellow Ticonderoga alumni.

The event will feature a three point contest and four basketball games. The tournament will consist of all former Ticonderoga basketball players split into four teams based on their graduation year.

Once the teams are decided, the “Seniors” will face off against the “Freshmen” in game one. The “Juniors” will then face the “Sophomores” in game two. The winners will square off in the championship game, while the losing teams play in the consolation match.

Registration will be at 11 a.m., the three point contest will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the tournament/first game will begin at noon.

There is no cost associated with participating in the tournament, however the event is a fundraiser for the Best 4th in the North Celebration and donations are accepted. An admission fee (donation) for spectators is $2. Additional donations are appreciated.

Snacks, beverages, and lunch will be available for purchase at the concession stand.

“I am excited and honored to be working with fellow alumni to keep the annual tradition of the Alumni Basketball Tournament alive,” said Porter. “This is a great opportunity for us to come back together but also support the biggest celebration in the community. The Best 4th in the North committee works hard all year long to make the celebration possible for Ticonderoga area community members and visitors.”

The same day, starting at 6 p.m., will be the annual Best 4th in the North Night at The Pub (Madden’s Pub) with guest bartenders. Guest bartenders will be accepting tips (donations) for the celebration from 6 – 9 p.m.

The Best 4th in the North Committee also plans to announce the 2018 July 4th parade grand marshal. All tips will benefit the Best 4th in the North Celebration.

For more information on the Ticonderoga Alumni Basketball Tournament, Best 4th in the North Night at The Pub, or the Best Fourth in the North Celebration, visit timainstreet.org, or contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619.