Alumnus donates $1 million to Paul Smith’s

PAUL SMITH'S | Former International Paper (IP) President, COO and CEO John Dillon has given $1 million to renovate chemistry laboratories at Paul Smith’s College (PSC).

Dillon graduated from the college in 1958 and has long been a benefactor to programs there.

The $1 million gift will provide state-of-the-art chemistry facilities, according to Professor Jorie Favreau, who is chairwoman of the Department of Natural Sciences.

“Our students’ understanding of chemistry is integral to protecting our natural resources, whether they use it to ameliorate the effects of mercury on loons or other chemical interactions in our air, water or soil,” she said.

“I am grateful for John Dillon’s commitment to educating the future professionals who will protect our environment for generations to come.”

IP built John Dillon Park, which is run by the college, after Dillon retired from leadership at the company in 2003. The camping and recreation area is handicapped accessible.

In announcing the $1 million gift last week, PSC recognized it as the largest donation ever from a Paul Smith’s alumnus and announced that the renovated labs will be named the John T. Dillon Science Center in his honor.

LONGTIME BENEFACTOR

With this large bequest, Dillon has donated over $2 million to the college, according to a news release from PSC.

“He gave $600,000 to establish Dillon’s Mill, the college-owned sawmill, as well as other significant gifts to International Paper John Dillon Park, a handicapped-accessible wilderness park located between Tupper Lake and Long Lake,” reads the PSC news release.

“He also provided a challenge grant that helped raise more than $50,000 to establish the Gould Hoyt Scholarship, named for a longtime faculty member in the forestry department.”

Dillon served for 10 years on the Paul Smith’s College Board of Trustees between 1982 and 1992, and in 1993 was named a trustee emeritus. He was PSC commencement speaker in 1999.

Born in Schroon Lake, Dillon also attended the University of Hartford and attained his Masters in Science degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Business in 1971.

He has served as a director on several major corporate boards, including Caterpillar Inc., DuPont Qualicon and Kellogg Company.