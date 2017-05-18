Ambulance squad nets $72K in federal funds for stretchers

Funds critical in ensuring continued community service, says Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad

LEWIS — The Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad (ELES) has received a heavy lift from the federal government.

The squad secured $72,482 in federal funds to purchase two power ambulance cots and two patient surface extenders for advanced life support ambulance services.

The new units, load-rated for 700 pounds, allow operators to navigate obstacles with just their thumb — avoiding potential back injuries — and are outfitted with flashing lights.

The funding was allocated through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, and was announced by U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand in a joint statement.

“It is essential that we provide our first responders with the tools they need to do their jobs effectively,” said Schumer in a statement. “Our first responders are our local heroes and our primary line of defense for safety and security. It is critical that we do all we can to ensure that they are well equipped and prepared to take on any emergency.”

ELES Training Officer Larry Bashaw said the squad’s manual stretchers are nearing the end of their natural lifespan. But it is becoming increasingly difficult for local squads to raise funds — especially under the state-mandated tax cap — and the grants are the only way to fund large-scale equipment upgrades.

“(The funds) will help as far as taxpayers are concerned. We won’t have to go to taxpayers for new stretchers,” Bashaw said. “For me, it’s really about the community and the safety of the providers.”

ELES has a coverage area of 577 square miles and serves 12,356 residents. The squad is responsible for supporting local fire departments serving a 16-mile stretch of the Adirondack Northway, as well as Route 9.

Traffic collisions requiring vehicle extractions have doubled along these roads since 2000, according to Gillibrand’s office. 

Bashaw thanked Gillibrand and Schumer for their support, as well as state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew and Lewis Supervisor James Monty.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grants are administered by the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the Department’s United States Fire Administration.

