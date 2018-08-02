Americade’s ‘block party’ may move to Beach Road

× Americade Vice President Christian Dutcher (foreground) discusses the future of the motorcycle rally’s hugely popular two-day ‘Block Party’ event with members of the Lake George Village Board at their July 23 meeting. Dutcher said he would consider moving the block party to Beach Road in upcoming years, considering the complaints heard about how it’s location this year on Canada St. caused traffic backups throughout the village. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Traffic disruption in Lake George Village stemming from Americade’s two-day block party may be just a bad memory by next year if the motorcycle rally’s director and village officials work out logistics to move the event to a new site.

Canada Street, Lake George’s main drag, was closed on June 8 and June 9 from Amherst Street to Montcalm Street for the rally’s block party, which featured live music and motorcycle stunt rides.

Americade Vice President Christian Dutcher met with the village board July 23 and said he would consider the village board’s suggestion of relocating the block party to a northwest stretch of Beach Road and strategize the details of the move over the next three weeks.

Dutcher is to attend the board’s Aug. 20 meeting when the board is likely to decide where the block party will be situated next June.

Residents of the village’s back streets have expressed impassioned complaints about extreme traffic congestion over the weekend block party, and firefighters said the backup of vehicles in roadways hindered their ability to respond quickly to emergencies.

This summer’s edition of Americade was the first year for the block party, a new attraction of the 35-year-old rally, introduced to stem the slow attendance decline over the last half-dozen years.

“Every year we wrestle to keep Americade fresh, interesting and exciting — and this is our number one priority,” Dutcher said in defense of the block party.

When Village Mayor Robert Blais initially suggested at the July 23 meeting that the block party be relocated to Shepard Park — or somewhere else to avoid closing down a roadway, Dutcher demurred.

“It would not generate the same level of excitement,” he said, adding that holding the party on a main street of the village impressed visitors.

“When people drive into town, they know something yery big and exciting is happening,” Dutcher said about the street party that attracted thousands of people this year.

He also said he received substantial positive feedback about the party from motorcyclists, his vendors, and representatives of motorcycle manufacturers who participate in his rally.

Blais said that locating the block party — as well a Tour Expo, the rally’s trade show — in the village’s core was a beneficial to local businesses as well as motorcyclists.

Blais and village public works superintendent Dave Harrington said that if the street party was relocated to Beach Road, the stage would be set up near the village Visitors Center, and it would face southeast.

Harrington and Dutcher both noted that Beach Road’s median, about eight inches high, would be an obstacle for block party attendees to contend with.

Blais predicted that closure of Beach Road, would be permitted by Warren County authorities. He said that county Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos had no objections, at this point, to the concept.

Harrington noted that no motorcycle stunt shows — which left “burnout” marks on Canada Street roadway this year — could not be held on Beach Road due to its innovative and expensive porous pavement.

Dutcher said he had already decided not to host the stunt shows at future block parties.

Blais and village trustees expressed their intent to collaborate with Dutcher in hosting Americade and assuring its continued success, citing how the rally has a substantial impact on the region’s economy.