Americade’s block party praised — and panned

LAKE GEORGE | Village residents and business owners expressed a wide range of opinions about Americade’s block party, in which a stretch of Canada St. was shut down over a weekend in early June, Lake George Mayor Blais told village board members at a special meeting held July 3.

The block party, held over two days, featured live music performances, a motorcycle stunt show and revelry — and it attracted thousands.

Blais said he sent out 38 questionnaires to village businesses likely to be affected by the party, which required the village’s main street to be closed to traffic for two days during the region’s signature annual six-day motorcycle rally.

He said that about the same number of survey responses expressed positive and negative opinions about the block party.

“Some said they had the best days ever, and others said they had their worst,” Blais said. “One merchant said, ‘Never consider doing it again,’ and others said the block party helped them and was a great idea.”

The mayor said the owner of the village’s bakery reported he wasn’t able to deliver wedding cakes due to the traffic, and they lost clientele due to the street closure.

Blais said he’d met with officials of Americade, who noted the block party was a “great success,” — echoing opinions of attendees — and helped their rally immensely.

Blais reported that he had circulated in the village, carrying a decibel meter, and the noise volume was not excessive.

“We received no noise complaints whatsoever,” he said.

Some residents on the village back streets expressed their concerns that the diversion of heavy traffic onto their roads would prevent firetrucks and other emergency vehicles from getting to their homes, he added.

Blais suggested that the topic of allowing Americade to hold block parties in future years should be discussed at the village board’s July 16 meeting.

“We need a wider scope of opinions,” he said. “We need a full-blown discussion at our July meeting — Residents are just as important as businesses.”

Americade officials told Blais the block party was a great success and helped attract new attendees to their rally, the mayor reported.

“It was a win-win situation for Americade,” he said. “People loved the music.”

The motorcycle stunt show, however, was criticized by board members, who noted the black residue of motorcycle “burnouts” left on the pavement by the stunt riders. Blais said the stunt show “drew a huge crowd.”

Board member John Root said that the closure of Canada Street for careening motorcycles and partyers carrying open containers of beer, might have a long-term negative effect on the village’s image — of hosting “lawlessness.”

Blais reported, however, that sheriff’s officers assigned to monitor the event were sent home early because there weren’t any problems with rowdy behavior.

The block party helped counteract the rally’s declining attendance in recent years, particularly since the popular motorcycle rally had been extended to a weekend, which drew away some riders, Blais said.

A resident proposed that the block party be moved into Shepard Park, he noted, but Americade officials responded that such a change would alter the event’s character.

“They said it wouldn’t have the same feel,” he said.

Blais also reported that the relocation of the rally’s TourExpo to Beach Road parking lot was a success, providing attendees convenient access to local businesses and the block party.

However, he suggested that the village increase its charge to Americade officials for hosting TourExpo on Beach Road, because of a loss of about $18,000 in parking revenue.

“We can’t take that hit,” he said of the decrease.