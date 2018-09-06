Americade block party relocated to Beach Road

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall After hearing a plea from Americade Director Christian Dutcher to hold the motorcycle rally’s popular two-day block party on Canada Street again next year, Lake George leaders decided to move it to the northwest lane of Beach Road, primarily to quell citizens’ concerns over traffic backups.

LAKE GEORGE | Americade’s block party, the motorcycle rally both hailed for drawing a huge crowd and panned for the resulting traffic problems, will be moved to Beach Road next year, local officials have decided.

The Lake George Village Board made the decision after a presentation by Americade Director Christian Dutcher at a special meeting last month.

Dutcher outlined four alternative sites for the block party ­— though initially vying for the event to be kept at its Canada Street site this past June — with enhanced traffic control and a sped-up stage setup process.

But after reviewing the alternatives suggested by Dutcher, as well as Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais, the board unanimously voted to situate it on the southwestern end of Beach Road, with the concert stage located near the village Welcome Center and Blais Park and the crowd extending northeast on the two northwestern lanes of Beach Road.

Blais had suggested locating the block party either in a stretch of Dieskau Street, a village roadway parallel to Canada Street, or in Battlefield Park.

Dutcher balked at the latter idea.

“I’m wary that I wouldn’t be able to draw people down there,” Dutcher said, predicting that such a move would decrease his audience by 40 percent.

Both village leaders and Dutcher agreed that having the block party in the middle of the village would benefit local businesses as well as provide convenience for people attending Americade.

The plan calls for maintaining two-way traffic on the southeastern lanes of Beach Road, while closing the northwestern lanes for the concert-goers.

Dutcher said the block party on Beach Road would not have beer or food vendors. The plan keeps the present site of TourExpo, Americade’s trade show of motorcycle equipment, at its present location primarily in the Beach Road parking lot.

Addressing a related matter, the village board discussed raising the fee for shutting down Canada Street for block parties and festivals from the present daily charge of $250. Blais suggested a $750 fee, which he said would more adequately compensate the village for its expenses, but Trustee John Root suggested as much as $1,500.

Trustees recommended that the closure of Beach Road should also bear a charge. They proposed that the fee to close either Canada Street or Beach Road might be determined according to how many blocks of roadway were barricaded. It was suggested that the daily rate be set at $750 to $1,000 per block. The issue was tabled for the September meeting.