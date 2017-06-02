Americade set to engulf Lake George for 35th year

× Motorcyclists cruise down Canada Street in Lake George during Americade several years ago. This year’s edition of the world-renowned touring motorcycle rally is to be held from June 5 through June 10, featuring demonstration rides, group tours through the Adirondacks, rock concerts, comedy shows, seminars, various motorcycle competitions, parades and fireworks, as well as TourExpo, the world’s largest show and sale of two-wheeled touring gear. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — In a blur of gleaming chrome, luminescent paint and whirring wheels, tens of thousands of motorcycles will be descending upon Lake George this next week for the world-renowned Americade motorcycle rally.

More than 30,000 motorcycle riders and enthusiasts are expected to participate in the 35th anniversary Americade, set for June 6 through 10.

They’ll be savoring its demonstration rides, various competitions, group tours through the mountains, and swapping tales of two-wheeled touring adventures on the open road with other motorcyclists.

This year’s edition of the premier touring motorcycle rally on the planet features two prominent rock concerts, comedy shows with renowned talent and the first-ever unveiling of a new motorcycle at the rally. They join Americade’s signature feature — TourExpo, the world’s largest show and sale of touring motorcycling gear.

Yamaha will be unveiling their new touring model at 7 p.m. on Monday June 5 outside the rally’s headquarters at Fort William Henry Resort, rally director Christian Dutcher said Tuesday.

“This is truly a big global reveal for a touring motorcycle,” he said of the event that has been touted by various motorcycle magazines and will be broadcast live internationally. “An unveiling like this is a first-ever for Americade.”

Each day during the event, demonstration rides will be offered by major manufacturers including Harley-Davidson, Honda, Suzuki, BMW, Ducati, Indian, Moto Guzzi, as well as Yamaha.

A half-dozen specialty vehicle manufacturers are also offering rides — the most provided at any event, anywhere.

Americade offers seminars, rider rodeos and judging of motorcycles on the basis of their glamour, lighting arrays, or the integrity of their restoration among the many criteria.

Two rock concerts titled “Bikes, Beer & Barbecue” are planned for the rally, both to be held in Lake George’s Festival Commons. The gates open at 6 p.m. each night.

Saturday’s show, beginning at 9 p.m., features two legendary bands — hard-charging southern rockers Molly Hatchett with their blues-tinged anthems, plus the Commander Cody band, famous for their roadhouse rock hits that earned them fame in the mid-1970s. They are joined by the emerging Mallett Brothers Band with their outlaw country rock sounds.

Friday night’s concert features The Grift, whose members have played with Phish, Dave Matthews and Carlos Santana; plus the Albany-based Weekend Rock Gods. Friday’s concert is free to those wearing an Americade wristband. The concert starts at 8:30 p.m. A tent that accommodates 2,000 people will be erected in the venue, so both concerts will be held rain or shine.

Comedy will also reign at Americade, as internationally renowned comic Alonzo Bodden headlines a show at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Towers Hall at Fort William Henry. Bodden, a motorcyclist as well as famed comedian, is renowned for his witty observations of motorcycle culture. Joining Bodden is comic Ray Harrington, who was a guest on the David Letterman’s Late Show.

At 8 p.m. Thursday ion Towers Hall, a second comedy show features Ross Bennett and Nathan Macintosh, both who’ve been prominent in comedy festivals as well as on television.

Through the rally, freestyle motocross star Tim Dyson will be presenting a stunt riding show at various times, primarily the late afternoon.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, motorcycle drill teams from Florida, Mississippi and Ontario will be competing for trophies.

Americade’s Vintage Motorcycle Garage, a display of classic motorcycles from the 1970s through the 1970s, will be on display from Tuesday June 6 through Friday June 9. The classic motorcycle are to lead Americade’s annual parade of thousands of motorcycles, set for Saturday June 10 beginning at 11 a.m.

A parade of motorcycles bedecked with dazzling lights will be rolling through the village at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, concluding with a judging at Fort William Henry. Saturday night features fireworks over the lake at 9:20 or so. A full schedule of events is available at www.americade.com.

This year’s Americade includes the return of the tandem event DirtDaze Adventure Bike Rally, slated for June 7 through June 10 at Painted Pony Ranch in Lake Luzerne.

The event includes two wheeled rides and rodeos, demonstrations, rider training, seminars, vendors and special events. BMW is to debut several new models of adventure bikes at DirtDaze, which was launched last year and received enthusiastic reviews. Dutcher said that riders are coming from as far away as Swaziland, North Africa to attend.

Dutcher said that Americade’s volunteer staff and its relationship with motorcycle manufacturers has been the key to its enduring success and prominence. Americade is Warren County’s single largest event, responsible for up to $40 million in economic activity annually.

“I appreciate how the motorcycle industry wraps its arms around Americade and realizes what a unique event it is,” Dutcher said this week.

Lake George Mayor Blais offered his thoughts on the the rally that has introduced hundreds of thousands of people to the village.

“Every year, Americade fits the community better and people enjoy it more,” he said. “Their success has a lot to do with the experienced staff which every year does an outstanding job in presenting an outstanding program.”