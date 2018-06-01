Americade to roll into Lake George; block party is new event for 36th year

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Motorcyclists cruise down Canada Street in Lake George during Americade several years ago. This year’s edition of the world-renowned touring motorcycle rally is to be held from June 4 through June 9, featuring demonstration rides, group tours through the Adirondacks, a two-day block party, comedy shows, seminars, competitions and fireworks — as well as TourExpo, the world’s largest show and sale of two-wheeled touring gear.

LAKE GEORGE | In a cascade of chrome and custom paint — accompanied by throbbing exhaust notes — thousands of motorcyclists will be wheeling into Lake George this next week for the 36th edition of the nation’s premier touring motorcycle rally, Americade.

The rally features six days packed with two-wheeled tours through the mountains, motorcycle demo rides, competitions, comedy shows, seminars, and social events complete with tale-swapping by seasoned riders.

This year’s rally — which will engulf Lake George from Monday, June 4 through Saturday, June 9 — will sport new attractions, including a festive two-day block party with free live music, craft beer and motorcycle stunt shows, Americade CEO Christian Dutcher said.

Set for 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. both Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9, these block parties will feature four groups on Friday, preceding fireworks over the lake, and four on Saturday — with no admission charge either day.

The performances will feature acclaimed bands playing such genres as electric blues, modern country, outlaw rock, “neo-soul,” plus Americana and roots rock.

“The two-day block party will be big and fun, attracting thousands more people of varying ages to Americade in next several years,” Dutcher said.

Americade 2018 also ushers in change to the rally’s famed TourExpo — the world’s largest exposition of touring motorcycle gear.

This year, TourExpo will move to one central location on Festival Commons and the adjacent Beach Road parking lot, with plenty of paved parking nearby.

As always, the many dozens of vendors presenting a myriad of two-wheeled touring equipment in TourExpo are vetted and held to high customer service standards, Dutcher said.

“I’m excited — TourExpo will lot bigger than it’s been for a long time,” he said.

Also, Americade’s headquarters will now be located in Fort William Henry’s Village Blacksmith Steakhouse where registration will be held Monday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Demo rides will be available on such brands as Honda, BMW, Moto Guzzi, Yamaha, Suzuki, Aprilia, Indian KTM, Yuasa and Motus, a V-4 sport tourer that has set the world land speed record for a pushrod-engine motorcycle by exceeding 165 mph. These brands are accompanied by some top manufacturers of three-wheelers like Motor Trike, Hannigan Motorsports and Roadsmith, as well as specialty vehicles like Slingshot.