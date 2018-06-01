Americade to roll into Lake George; block party is new event for 36th year

Photo by Thom Randall
Motorcyclists cruise down Canada Street in Lake George during Americade several years ago. This year’s edition of the world-renowned touring motorcycle rally is to be held from June 4 through June 9, featuring demonstration rides, group tours through the Adirondacks, a two-day block party, comedy shows, seminars, competitions and fireworks — as well as TourExpo, the world’s largest show and sale of two-wheeled touring gear.
LAKE GEORGE | In a cascade of chrome and custom paint — accompanied by throbbing exhaust notes — thousands of motorcyclists will be wheeling into Lake George this next week for the 36th edition of the nation’s premier touring motorcycle rally, Americade.
The rally features six days packed with two-wheeled tours through the mountains, motorcycle demo rides, competitions, comedy shows, seminars, and social events complete with tale-swapping by seasoned riders.
This year’s rally — which will engulf Lake George from Monday, June 4 through Saturday, June 9 — will sport new attractions, including a festive two-day block party with free live music, craft beer and motorcycle stunt shows, Americade CEO Christian Dutcher said.
Set for 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. both Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9, these block parties will feature four groups on Friday, preceding fireworks over the lake, and four on Saturday — with no admission charge either day.
The performances will feature acclaimed bands playing such genres as electric blues, modern country, outlaw rock, “neo-soul,” plus Americana and roots rock.
“The two-day block party will be big and fun, attracting thousands more people of varying ages to Americade in next several years,” Dutcher said.
Americade 2018 also ushers in change to the rally’s famed TourExpo — the world’s largest exposition of touring motorcycle gear.
This year, TourExpo will move to one central location on Festival Commons and the adjacent Beach Road parking lot, with plenty of paved parking nearby.
As always, the many dozens of vendors presenting a myriad of two-wheeled touring equipment in TourExpo are vetted and held to high customer service standards, Dutcher said.
“I’m excited — TourExpo will lot bigger than it’s been for a long time,” he said.
Also, Americade’s headquarters will now be located in Fort William Henry’s Village Blacksmith Steakhouse where registration will be held Monday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Demo rides will be available on such brands as Honda, BMW, Moto Guzzi, Yamaha, Suzuki, Aprilia, Indian KTM, Yuasa and Motus, a V-4 sport tourer that has set the world land speed record for a pushrod-engine motorcycle by exceeding 165 mph. These brands are accompanied by some top manufacturers of three-wheelers like Motor Trike, Hannigan Motorsports and Roadsmith, as well as specialty vehicles like Slingshot.
“We offer the most demo rides anywhere in the nation,” Dutcher said.
Comedy will also reign at Americade, as internationally renowned comic Alonzo Bodden headlines two shows at 8 p.m. both Wednesday and Saturday in Towers Hall at Fort William Henry. Bodden, a motorcyclist as well, is known for his witty observations of biker culture.
A third comedy show featuring Jeff Norris and Jon Fisch will be presented at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the same venue. Following this latter show, motorcycles bedecked with dazzling lights will be judged in the parking lot outside the hall.
Americade’s Vintage Motorcycle Garage, a display of classic motorcycles from the 1920s through the 1970s, will be set up from Tuesday onward.
The Ride for Kids charity tour — with hundreds of motorcyclists participating, starts off in downtown Glens Falls with its lineup at 9:30 a.m. The parade of motorcycles will then proceed to Lake George by 10:15 or so. Dutcher said this is the first time that the charity’s sponsor, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, has ever partnered with a major event.
Both the motorcyclists participating and Americade will be contributing to the charity.
“We welcome all motorcyclists to join the charity run,” Dutcher said. “The Foundation has done a world of good.”
A full schedule of events is available at americade.com.
Americade is Warren County’s single largest event, responsible for up to $30 million in economic activity annually.
This year’s Americade includes the return of the tandem event DirtDaze Adventure Bike Rally, slated for June 6 through June 9 at Painted Pony Ranch in Lake Luzerne.
This primarily off-road motorcycle event features adventure rides on unpaved roads and trails plus rodeos, demonstrations, rider training, seminars, vendors, factory demo rides and special events. Launched two years ago, DirtDaze has received enthusiastic reviews.
Dutcher said that his father Bill Dutcher — Americade’s founder — has surprised other motorcyclists by riding many miles over primitive trails to set up the courses for Dirt Daze, for which he will serve as a guide.
“I hope to be as cool as Bill is when I’m his age,” Christian Dutcher said.