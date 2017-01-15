American Girl dolls aid hospital

× Expand Photo provided From left are Jessica Borho, Elks Exalted Ruler Marge Hurlburt, Ellee Borho, with one of the seven American Girl dolls being given to the UVM Children’s Hospital, and Stella Koylsko and Peggy Lamb from Ticonderoga Elks Lodge.

TICONDEROGA – Led by a little girl, members of Ticonderoga Elks Lodge recently conveyed seven American Girl dolls to the Pediatric Care Center at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The project was started by seven-year-old Ellee Borho, a student at St. Mary’s School in Ticonderoga, to raise money to buy American Girl dolls without hair for little girls going through chemotherapy at the hospital’s Pediatric Care Center in Burlington, Vt.

Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494 sponsored Ellee Borho and her raffle of American Girl Doll Lea.

Ellee and her mother, Ticonderoga High School 9th-grade English teacher Jessica Borho, sold tickets at various locations around Ticonderoga, and raised enough to buy seven dolls.

“Ellee was a little bit nervous as she waited (at the hospital) for her Elk friends, Marge, Peggy and Stella,” Jessica said. “She immediately broke into a smile and a sigh of relief when they emerged off the elevator.”

Elks Marge Hurlburt, Stella Koylsko and Peggy Lamb had Ashley Mitchell-Ringvette, the child-life specialist at UVM Children’s Hospital, with them.

“Upon meeting Ashley and traveling up to the floor, Ellee remembered being there when her brother had broken his leg,” Jessica said. “She told Ashley that he had stayed in the little room across from the nurses’ station.”

Mitchell-Ringvette showed them the office she worked in, and told Ellee about the diversions that they use with young patients to distract them during certain tests.

“She (Ellee) listened as Ashley discussed how the floor was pretty full and how not everyone was there just for cancer (treatment),” Jessica said. “That many times, patients came for appendix, or breathing problems, or broken bones like her brother. She said they may use iPads, dolls, board games, coloring to take their mind off what is going on.”

Mitchell-Ringvette gave them a tour of the center.

“Ellee then saw the teen room, the overnight family rooms, the Ronald McDonald room, and children’s playroom,” Jessica said. “She remembered how nice Ashley was to everyone and how she had just gotten married and had to have a new name tag because her name had changed.

“Ellee already wants to get enough for eight dolls next year because she will be 8 (years old).”