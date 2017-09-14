American Legion fundraiser on tap

× American Legion Post 964 will benefit from a USO-style Variety Show on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. at Chester Town Hall. The hall will open at 11 a.m. for raffles and auctions, with winners being announced at 1:45 p.m. The show will benefit necessary upgrades to the building. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN | American Legion Post 964 is hosting a USO-style variety show on Saturday, Sept. 16 to raise money toward refurbishing the post building.

“I’m not sure what exactly the show will present,” said American Legion Commander Joanne Ellsworth, who said the program is still being developed. “Last year we did things on Bob Hope.”

The show is billed as “USO style” because it is for and by veterans, Ellsworth said, with other members of the community participating.

Some local singers usually perform, along with dancers from a local dance school.

The program last year included veterans who talked about attending USO shows overseas, according to Ellsworth.

The variety show will be held in conjunction with Rum Runners Weekend, sponsored by the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance.

A parade scheduled for noon and the variety show begins at 1 p.m. in the auditorium of the Chestertown municipal building.

“The whole idea of the USO show is that it is a fundraiser for the American Legion,” Ellsworth said. “We will have a Chinese auction, there will be baskets, gift certificates from local merchants.”

The event is being organized with help from Maria Schwarz, elementary music teacher at North Warren Central School, and Wendy Waldron.

“We’re pulling together with people in the community who are associated with the American Legion or veterans,” Ellsworth said.

The annual coin drop is still the main fundraiser for the American Legion, Ellsworth said, with the money going to send cards to local members of the military, whether they are serving overseas or stateside, assisting veterans, or sending a couple boys per year to Boy’s State.

She said the post also sponsors a student from North Warren Central School in the American Legion’s Oratorial - a normally patriotic speech contest held locally, district-wide, going on to the state or national level.

This year, however, American Legion Post 964 is trying to refurbish its building, including new electrical wiring, creating more storage space for the auxiliary and the VFW, and remodeling the interior.

For more information on the variety show, to join as a participant, or to contribute to the refurbishment of the post building, call commander and committee chairman Joanne Ellsworth at (518) 494-3642.