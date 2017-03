× Expand Photo © David Kessler

TICONDEROGA — A lasagna dinner to be held at the Ticonderoga American Legion on Thursday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The menu will include three cheese, three meat baked lasagna, tossed green salad with dressing, fresh baked rolls with butter and dessert. Eat in or take out. Local delivery available. Donation $14. Hosted by Squadron 224, the Sons of the American Legion. Details and orders: 585-6220.