Amy’s Race to return to Bolton

BOLTON LANDING | The Lake George Land Conservancy (LGLC) will host its second annual Amy’s Adventure Race for the Lake (Amy’s Race) at 9 a.m. at Amy’s Park located in north Bolton on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The race course, which is 4.5 miles/7.2 kilometers in length, is entirely off-road and goes over brooks, up hills and through the scenic marshes of the 500-acre preserve.

All ages are welcome to compete. Registration for the race can be made online for $25 per person or the morning of the race for $30 (registration opens at 7 a.m.).

A complete list of sponsors, as well as other event details and an online registration form can be found at lglc.org/events-and-programs/amys-race.

The first 50 people to register will receive a custom tie-died bandanna printed with the new Amy’s Race logo. In addition, every runner who completes the race will receive a commemorative etched wooden medal in the shape of a maple leaf.

The race will feature hand-timing from Underdog Race Timing and will be followed by a prize ceremony and celebration at the trailhead at 10:15 a.m.

Winners of the race will receive hydration packs from Salomon and pints of local maple syrup from Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center, baked goodies from Tops Friendly Markets, granola bars from Clif Bar and beer tastings from Bolton Landing Brewing Company will be available until the last runner crosses the finish line.

An after-party will be held at Bolton Landing Brewing Company starting at 11 a.m. and will feature food and drinks for purchase, half-price food for all runners, Amy’s Race merchandise for sale and a raffle. The race and after-party are open to all ages and are open to those that are not participating in the running of the race.