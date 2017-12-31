Angie Mead named South Adirondack Realtor of the Year

× Expand Angie Mead, shown at the Realtor of the Year is shown with a picture of her at opening day at the Saratoga Racetrack. Mead is an associate-broker at Gallo Real Estate in Chestertown, where she has worked since 2004.

CHESTERTOWN — Angie Mead graduated college and took a trip around the country, which landed her right back where she started. Her latest move, however has been up, as Mead was recently named the Realtor of the Year for the Southern Adirondack Realtors.

“As one of the top selling agents at Gallo, I’m very proud of her involvement and contributions to realtors, and for this achievement as well,” said Cindy Mead, Angie’s mother and broker at Gallo Realty in Chestertown.

In a phone interview on Dec. 19, Angie Mead said she started working in real estate in 2004.

“Basically I started working right out of college,” she said.

Mead, 35, graduated from Siena College in Loudonsville, where she majored in business. She and her twin sister, Erin, traveled across the country for two months, until she ran out of money.

“Then my mom said, ‘Why not get a realtors license?’” Mead said.

Mead took a course for her real estate license and ended up doing something she never thought she would do - making a home where she grew up.

“I never thought I would move home,” she said.

Mead was awarded for not only her work in the Southern Adirondack Realtors region, which includes Warren and Washington counties, southern Essex County and the northern portion of Saratoga County.

The realtors recognized Mead, in part, for her involvement in association, and in the industry, particularly for her work with the Realtors Public Action Committee (RPAC).

“I do work through RPAC. We do a lot of behind the scenes things, upholding the value of property in the area, home ownership; I work closely with the Legislative Affairs Committee of Southern Adirondack Realtors,” Mead said.

Mead said she enjoys working in the political arena, working with the Legislative Affairs Committee, and staying in contact with industry lobbyists, who she said fight for property rights, home ownership rights, and recently, opposed the president’s tax bill.

“We support the continuation of writing off mortgage interest and preserving the STAR exemption so folks can get a break on school taxes,” Mead said.

Mead, is one of 10 sales agents at Gallo Realty, and according to her mother is one of the top sellers at Gallo.

Asked about her award, Mead said she now has “a pretty swanky piece of hardware” sitting on her desk, but the significance is more than a diamond-shaped glass trophy.

“It’s a huge honor, it really is. There are a lot of other realtors in our organization who are deserving of this award. And it is voted on by your peers, which makes it quite an honor,” she said.