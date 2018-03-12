Anglers undeterred by lack of ice

× Expand Photo provided Joel Clark took first place with his pike in the Hague fishing tourney.

HAGUE | With another “No Winter Winter,” the word ice was dropped from the Hague Fish and Game Club’s Northern Lake George Ice Fishing Tournament.

The renamed event was also opened to all New York waters.

“Nice move for sure, as the conditions were anything but perfect for many iced-over waters, with the weather not cooperating,” the club’s Steve Ramant said. “The club again drew another fine group of registrants. As the two days progressed up to the final weigh-in on Sunday, a good time was had by all.”

The winners in each category, Junior and Senior are:

Juniors: Lake Trout: 1st, Neveah Trudeau, Hague, 5.85 lb.; 2nd, Leigh Barnaby, Thurman, 4.96 lb.; 3rd Richard Austin, Lake George, 4.94 lb.

Perch: 1st, Leigh Barnaby, Thurman, .68 lb.; 2nd, Maggie Price, Ticonderoga, .54 lb.; 3rd, Neveah Trudeau, Hague, .35 lb.

All junior entrants received a bucket of ice fishing items, jig poles, tip-ups, gift cards and more.

Seniors: Lake Trout: 1st, Nathan Monroe, Brant Lake, 12.84 lb., $205; 2nd, Garrett Monroe, Brant Lake, 10.70 lb., $86; 3rd, Scott Austin, Lake George, 10.27 lb., $52.

Salmon: 1st, Eugene Barnaby, Pa., 6.46 lb., $205; 2nd, Zachary Debroski, 4.09 lb., $86; 3rd, Harry Cannell, 2.95 lb., $52.

Perch: 1st, Pat Collins, Fort Ann, 1.01 lb., $205; 2nd, Brett Holmes, Hudson, .87 lb., $86; 3rd, Randy Rivette, Lake George, .86 lb., $52.

Northern Pike: 1st, Joel Clark, Lake George, 14.13 lb., $205; 2nd, Randy Dooris, Brant Lake, 13.56 lb., $86; 3rd, Alvin Frasier, Hague, 6.96 lb., $52.

“The Hague Fish and Game Club and the Town of Hague would like to thank all who registered, all of their friends and family helped make this event again one of the premier tournaments in The North Country,” Ramant said. “We’ll see everyone next year.”

The club would like to recognize the sponsors who made the gifts possible: Oscar’s Smoke House, Jacob and Tony’s, Advanced Auto Parts, Beach Road Bait and Tackle, Aubuchon Hardware, Christopher Chevy, House of Pizza, Fish 307, Norm’s Bait and Tackle, Crossroads Store, Lara Smith and the Fish Family.