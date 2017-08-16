Animal advocates speak out on shared services plan

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The first in a series of three public hearing on the county’s new shared services plan was held at the Clinton County Government Center on Aug. 8.

PLATTSBURGH | An hour-long public hearing on the proposed Clinton County shared services plan rendered just one comment on Monday.

Representatives from Elmore SPCA, a Plattsburgh-based animal shelter, appeared at the hearing to share their concerns about proposed plans to consolidate county-wide dog control services under the purview of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Elmore SPCA Board of Directors President Laurie Parsons said that while she supports the idea, the panel’s plan was overall unclear when it came to what happens after a uniformed officer responds to a dog control call.

“What happens to the dogs after they’re picked up by the sheriffs?” she asked.

County Administrator Michael Zurlo, who heads the county shared services panel, said that the panel had yet to vote on whether county-wide dog control would be implemented as part of their plan.

“Elmore (SPCA) would be part of that discussion should this be put into effect,” he said.

Elmore SPCA Secretary Carol Solari-Ruscoe said that their board of directors need to be made aware of the county’s plan because it effects the shelter’s budget planning process.

“Fifteen percent of our budget is our contracts with six municipalities, including the City of Plattsburgh,” she said. “We’re kind of in a bind because we don’t know how things are going to shake out.”

Zurlo said that Elmore SPCA would likely not see much change, financially, if the panel’s plan were put into place.

The shelter’s contracts with each municipality would simply consolidate into one contract with the county, he said.

Towns would then pay the county for their share, and the county would pay Elmore.

“I don’t think you’re going to see much change from your side,” he said.

TAKE TWO

The county’s second and third public hearings on the shared services plan last week again generated just one comment each.

Denise Nephew, a City of Plattsburgh employee and member of Animal Rescue and Welfare Services, said that the county’s plan was “concerning” considering experiences she has had in the past when working with county personnel:

“When the city worked with the county in the past, I didn’t get any service out of county personnel,” she said. “I ask that you make sure the city employees aren’t forgotten.”