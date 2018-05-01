Animal cruelty prevention event set

× Expand Photo provided The North Country SPCA and Adirondack Wildlife Refuge will host an animal cruelty prevention event Saturday, May 5.

WHALLONSBURG | A number of agencies throughout the North Country will be getting together this Saturday to talk about ways people can keep their animals safe and away from harm.

The North Country SPCA and Adirondack Wildlife Refuge will be hosting an informative event focused on animal cruelty on Saturday, May 5.

Events will start with a panel discussion at 3 p.m. with Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague, New York State Animal Protection Federation Executive Director Libby Post; Adirondack Wildlife Refuge Founder Wendy Hall and North Country SPCA Executive Director Tara Powers.

“We’re excited to explore this important issue with members of our community,” Powers said. “This town hall is an important opportunity to increase awareness, hear from the organizations and community leaders devoted to animal welfare and engage the community in the discussion.”

“We’re looking forward to discussing animal cruelty, especially as it pertains to wildlife, in this forum,” said Hall. “The Adirondacks are host to many wild animals, which makes this issue particularly critical to our area.”

Along with the discussion, there will be informational tables from a number of animal rescue and protection groups, including Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, North Country SPCA, Adirondack Wildlife Refuge and others.

Animals from the refuge, rescue, and shelter will be available to meet and greet attendees from 5 until 6:30 p.m..

Activities for young children will be provided during the panel discussion from 3 until 4:30 p.m. Light food will be available, including michigans sourced from humane farms, pasta salad and a vegan option.

Powers said she hopes anyone who is interested in learning more about preventing animal cruelty will join her at the event.

“I’m really hoping to bring together a broad spectrum of people from the community who are concerned about animal cruelty and learn more about it and what they can do,” she said. “Hopefully, we can come away with an action plan to involve people from the community in an effort to help lessen and eradicate the issue of animal cruelty in the North Country.”

There is a suggested donation of $10. For more information on the event, contact tpowers@ncspca.org or call 518-873-5000.