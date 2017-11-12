Animal strikes by vehicles more common this time of year

LATHAM | Temperatures plummet this time of year.

It also tends to be a time when authorities see an increase in the number of vehicles striking animals on New York roadways.

“This time of year there is probably at least one animal strike per day in the Troop G area,” said New York State Trooper Mark Ceipel, a state police spokesman.

On Nov. 5 alone, two patrol vehicles from Troop G struck deer in separate areas.

Ceipel said he recently heard of a bear being struck on I-87, but couldn’t recall where.

“Our trooper cars strike bears,” Ceipel said. “Our vehicles are not immune to striking animals; maybe even more so because we are on the road whole a lot more.”

The state Department of Environmental Conservation advised in an Oct. 5 press release that says early fall is a peak time for wildlife activity in New York.

“This is the deer mating season and they tend to be more on the move in the fall,” said Ben DeLaMater, a spokesman with the DEC.

DeLaMater, in a phone interview on Nov. 6, said the DEC does not keep statistics on deer strikes.

It does, however, monitor the number of moose hit by vehicles. So far, this year, 12 moose have been struck by motor vehicles in New York State, and in the last two years there were 22 moose strikes by vehicles.

New York State Police’s Interstate Highway Patrol was called to investigate a school bus striking a bald eagle in the Town of Duanesburg on Oct. 30.

The online report says a Schoharie Central School District bus was westbound on I-88 at about 11 a.m. when a bald eagle flew directly into the bus’s windshield and shattered it.

Neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus or the driver were injured, authorities said.

The eagle was killed and its body was collected by the state DEC.

The students were transferred to another bus, and the bus involved in the accident was towed from the scene.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles keeps statistics on accidents involving motor vehicles and wild animals.