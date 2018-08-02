Annual ‘Adirondack Shindig’ steps off Aug. 11

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided The 5th annual Adirondack Yard Sale and Adirondack Shindig will both take place on Saturday, Aug. 11 in the Hamlet of Adirondack on the eastern shore of Schroon Lake. The yard sale runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the recreation field in Adirondack, and the Shindig will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Church Street. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

HORICON | The Town of Horicon and the Horicon Historical Society are again teaming up to present the annual Adirondack Shindig.

The fifth annual event begins with the Adirondack Yard Sale next Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Recreation Field, where YMCA activities for youngsters are planned for mid-day on the recreation field.

Hundreds of people show up each year for the free Adirondack Shindig, located on Church Street in Horicon’s Adirondack hamlet, located on the eastern shore of Schroon Lake.

The Shindig runs from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music, entertainment and dancing. Picnic style food will be available.

Church Street will be closed at 4 p.m. to get ready for the Shindig.

“The stage is set up in front of the historic former Union Church, built in 1881, and which is being restored for use as a historical museum facility,” said Kathy Hill, event coordinator. “Get ready to dance when Shindig presents the one and only “Logjammers!”

The event and music are free. Entertainment is being donated. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

This annual event is becoming a signature event for the hamlet of Adirondack.

“The yard sale and Shindig is a special day in Adirondack with events and activities throughout the day and evening,” Horicon Town Supervisor Matt Simpson said.

Proceeds from the sale benefit a different organization each year. This year’s proceeds will support the YMCA Adirondack Center at Brant Lake.

Yard sale spaces are still available. Interested vendors should contact Peggie at 518- 494-4430 or Janet at 518-494-2191.

EVENTS BENEFIT MUSEUM PROJECT

Proceeds from the Shindig benefit the Historical Society’s project to save a 137-year-old church for use as a museum annex, open to the public on this town-owned property.

Major reconstruction of the structure is underway, with a new foundation already installed and public bidding imminent for the final construction contract to make the facility handicap-accessible and code compliant.

Over $50,000 has been contributed by hundreds of individuals and businesses, aided by a $100,000 state grant. The funds are being used to save this historic structure.

Additional donations and raffles at this year’s Shindig will go toward final cost of giving a new museum life to this historic building. Organizers say there are normally 30 to 40 raffle items during the Shindig, ranging from Adirondack chairs to three-pound Hershey bars.

The historical society will also have a table set up where people can pick up literature and, if they desire, make a donation.

The event is supported by donations, volunteer efforts and occupancy tax funding awarded by the Town of Horicon.

For more information, see the Horicon Historical Society Facebook page; visit their website at horiconhistory.com or contact Kathy Hill, event coordinator, at 518-321-3911.