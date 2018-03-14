Annual ‘Run for Health’ set

× Expand The 38th annual Doc Lopez Run for Health will take place Saturday, March 24.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Whether you are a finely-tuned athlete, weekend warrior, casual walker or just a fan, everyone is welcome to come and be a part of the 38-year tradition known as the Doc Lopez Run for Health.

The annual race will take place Saturday, March 24, with races including the half-marathon, 5K run and one-mile walk.

“We are taking registrations for racers all the way up until the start,” said University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s Jane Hooper. “We are looking for anyone in the community to come out and race, volunteer or cheer on the runners because it can be very lonely between Keene Valley and Elizabethtown.”

According to Hooper, the Doc Lopez Run for Health is an exciting race, with some serious terrain. There is a flat start to the race, a significant two-mile hill and then a gradual downhill for the final nine miles.

“This race is likely one of the toughest, especially considering that it’s early in the race season,” she said. “The runners really deserve that medal at the end.”

“Like the hospital itself, this long-standing event promotes health, physical activity and community participation. We hope to continue the race’s popularity and increase participation over time,” said hospital auxiliary president Laura Sells-Doyle.

Hooper said there will be plenty of extras for runners, which have become established traditions throughout the year.

“Race day always seems to go very smoothly,” she said. “Safety precautions are in place, there are numerous water stations, volunteers are enthusiastic and the auxiliary takes great pride in feeding participants really well at the end. There are a number of traditional post-race foods like bagels and bananas, along with warm chili, hot chocolate and coffee to warm everyone. Racers seem to appreciate the extra care.”

For more info, visit doclopezrun.com or on the event Facebook page. To register, visit adirondackcoastevents.com.