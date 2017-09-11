Annual ‘TR Weekend’ returns to Newcomb

× Expand cwinslow - stock.adobe.com

NEWCOMB | The Town of Newcomb is gearing up for “TR Weekend,” slated for Sept. 15-17.

The town-wide celebration highlights Theodore Roosevelt’s journey from Newcomb to the White House after President William McKinley’s assassination.

This year the event will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States entering World War I, and women winning the right to vote.

A number of events for all ages are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Highlights include presentations by local author Rich Frost and Adirondack Architectural Heritage Association Program Coordinator Mary Cirbus.

Other events include historic exhibits at the Newcomb Historical Museum, a blacksmith demonstration, free wagon rides to Camp Santanoni and more.

For more information or to see a full schedule of events, visit discovernewcomb.com/tr-weekend.