Annual 9/11 memorial marks 16 year anniversary

× William Hodge, president of the Omicron Delta Kappa leadership honor society, leads the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony on campus at SUNY Plattsburgh. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | For a few moments this week, silence took hold at the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.

Amid a crowd of students, faculty and staff gathered at the edge of Hawkins Pond for a special memorial ceremony to commemerate the Sept. 11 attacks, the only sound was the serene swash of water from the pond fountain.

The wounds remain.

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A memorial stone at the edge of Hawkins Pond honors the SUNY Plattsburgh alumnus lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A small stone sat at the edge of the water, engraved with the names of two college alumnus:

Robert Sutcliffe, Class of 1984, and William Erwin, Class of 1992.

Both men had been working in the World Trade Center that day.

“There are many people connected to SUNY Plattsburgh who suffered that day,” said William Hodge, president of the Omicron Delta Kappa leadership honor society.

× The SUNY Plattsburgh Gospel Choir sang as part of the college’s annual 9/11 memorial ceremony. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

Beyond the two alumnus, the ceremony honored the nearly 3,000 people who perished as the result of the attacks on the twin towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the plane crash in Pennsylvania.

Though she was only 7 years old at the time, Student Association President Vrinda Kumar said that she struggled to understand the attacks:

“I could not understand why such incidents of hate took place in the world,” she said.

But as a child, the devastation and loss were not the only thing she saw on the television screen.

She also saw the people who showed up to help.

“To me, 9/11 is an example of how people can come together and fight for one another,” said Kumar.

Regardless of what a person’s passport says, each individual can contribute and have a positive impact, she said.

And when help is needed?

“We need you and we hope you’ll be there,” she told the crowd.

Beyond the stone memorial at the edge of Hawkins Pond, the college’s art museum currently has a sculpture on loan made from steel taken from the World Trade Center, according to Hodge.

“Tempered by Memory,” by John Van Alstine and Noah Savett, is on display at the Myers Fine Art Building.