Annual club fundraiser looms

HAGUE | The Carillon Garden Club is holding its benefit Luncheon and Card and Game Party at the Hague Community Center on Route 8.

The annual event is Thursday, Sept. 21 at 11:30 a.m.

The annual happening is a major fundraiser for the club, to support youth scholarships to state Department of Environmental Conservation Camp Colby at Saranac Lake, as well as beautification projects in Ticonderoga and Hague, the club’s Betty Rettig said.

“Members and attendees look forward to the party each year to have an opportunity to relax, have fun playing cards or games, enjoy good food and catch up with friends in a festive atmosphere,” she said.

Raffle items will be available as well as door prizes. Tickets are $20 a person and are available from Garden Club members or by calling event chairperson Sharon Lonergan (518 585-4477) or reservationist Anita Masten (518 543-6952). Reservations are due by Sept. 15.

Club President Ann Westervelt (518 585-6548) or Vice President Joyce Cooper (518 585-2640) will answer any questions about the Carillon Garden Club or the annual Luncheon and Card and Game Party.