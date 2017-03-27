Annual gala for North Creek outreach organization slated

× Expand File photo At a previous North Country Ministry spring benefit gala, Auctioneer Martin Seelye takes bids on a donated prize — box seats at Saratoga Race Track. The event hopes to raise money for Adirondack families facing urgent needs.

WARRENSBURG — This year marks the 25th anniversary of the North Country Ministry, an outreach organization founded in North Creek — now with a center in Warrensburg as well.

The ministry’s annual spring gala will commemorate the milestone with “Celebrating Generosity: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” on Friday, April 28, at Hiland Park Country Club in Queensbury.

The evening will include dancing, live music and silent auction.

Tickets are $75 per person with all proceeds benefitting North Country Ministry’s clients, programs and operations. Reservations are required and seating is limited.

With a service area of 650 square miles, the Ministry provides a Food Pantry, caseworker advocacy and referral, clothing, the Baby’s Place play group, an infant and child car seat safety program and an Emergency Assistance Fund.

“The Gala is North Country Ministry’s most important fundraiser,” said Dr. James Morrissey, president of the Board of Directors. “As we celebrate this milestone, we are of course looking to the future and making plans to reach into communities that are still underserved, and to continue responding to the need for food and other services among all our constituents.”

For reservations to North Country Ministry’s gala, contact Linda Trasacco at 321-6119 or download an invitation from northcountryministry.org.